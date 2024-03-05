HELLENiQ ENERGY reported its final results on 29 February. Adjusted net income of €0.6bn was lower than our forecast of €0.64bn. A positive surprise was that the board is recommending a final dividend of €0.60 per share, which was above our expectation of €0.30 per share. We believe this reflects management's confidence in the current shape of the business. The balance sheet has been strengthened year-on-year, with net debt reduced from €1.94bn (at end-FY22) to €1.63bn. Our forecasts are under review.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...