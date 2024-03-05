Egypt has clinched hydrogen deals with seven international developers, while the European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to support commercial production of Germany-based Sunfire's solid oxide electrolyzers. Egypt has signed seven agreements with seven international developers to develop green hydrogen production plans and renewable energy installations in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The agreements will support about $12 billion of pilot-phase investments, in addition to about $29 billion for the first phase, said the Egyptian government, noting that this will bring the total to about $40 ...

