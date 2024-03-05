Huaneng Group has selected eight manufacturers - JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Huayao PV, LONGi, Tongwei, GCL SI, Risen, and Huasun - for its latest PV module procurement exercise. Huaneng Group concluded a PV module procurement process on March 4. It selected eight manufacturers - JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Huayao PV, Longi, Tongwei, GCL SI, Risen, and Huasun. The tender section for 2 GW of P-type panel products resulted in an average price of CNY 0. 842 ($0. 12)/W. In the tenders for 7. 5 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and 500 MW of heterojunction solar cells (HJT) - totaling 8 GW of N-type ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...