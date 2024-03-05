Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.03.2024 | 17:37
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Holdings in Company

DJ SWEF: Holdings in Company 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Holdings in Company 
05-March-2024 / 16:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GG00BP6VJD72 
Issuer Name 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
Non-UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
City of London Investment Management Company Limited 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
02-Jan-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
01-Mar-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.130000        0.000000            5.130000   16077541 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GG00BP6VJD72                   16077541                    5.130000 
Sub Total 8.A       16077541                     5.130000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both if 
                      Name of   if it equals or is financial instruments if  it equals or is 
Ultimate controlling person         controlled higher than the  it equals or is higher   higher than the 
                      undertaking notifiable     than the notifiable    notifiable 
                            threshold     threshold         threshold 
City of London Investment Management 
Company Limited is a wholly owned 
subsidiary of City of London Investment         5.130000                   5.130000% 
Group plc and is the only entity subject to 
the notification obligations

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5, the threshold had been crossed on 2 January 2024 under the previous ISIN GG00BQRGMH31. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd has since performed its Fourth Capital Distribution on 22 February 2024, reducing the Company's shareholding pro rata, and resulting in the same percentage figure as referenced in this announcement.

12. Date of Completion

01-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BP6VJD72 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  307821 
EQS News ID:  1851869 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851869&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 11:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
