MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company" or "Consolidated"), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
- Revenue totaled $275.2 million
- Overall consumer revenue was $113.9 million
- Consumer fiber revenue was $37.9 million
- Total consumer broadband net adds were 6,998
- Consumer broadband revenue was $76.5 million
- Commercial data services revenue was $54.5 million
- Carrier data-transport revenue was $31.7 million
- Net loss was ($58.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $86.7 million
- Total committed capital expenditures were $91.5 million
Cost of services and products and selling, general and administrative expenses collectively decreased $12.6 million versus the prior year largely due to the divestiture of the Kansas City operations on Nov. 30, 2022, lower video programming costs, lower advertising expense, lower access expense and a reduction in salaries driven by the cost savings initiative.
Net interest expense was $41.6 million, an increase of $8.4 million versus the prior year, primarily as a result of higher interest on the term loan. The Company had 77% of its total debt at a fixed rate through September 2026. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the weighted average cost of debt was 7.04%.
Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($58.6 million) compared to net loss of ($45.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $5.8 million of income from discontinued operations. Net loss per share was ($0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to net loss per share of ($0.41) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net loss per share from continuing operations was ($0.26) compared to ($0.17) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Capital Expenditures
Total committed capital expenditures were $91.5 million, driven by 49,132 new fiber passings, fourth quarter fiber adds, and reflect the usage of existing inventory for install and build activity.
Full-Year 2023 Results
- Revenue totaled $1.11 billion
- Overall consumer revenue was $451.0 million
- Consumer fiber revenue was $127.7 million
- Total consumer broadband net adds were 25,761
- Consumer broadband revenue was $290.8 million
- Commercial data services revenue was $214.7 million
- Carrier data-transport revenue was $127.2 million
- Net loss was ($294.4 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $319.2 million
- Total committed capital expenditures were $511.8 million
Capital Structure
As of Dec. 31, 2023, the Company maintained liquidity with cash and short-term investments of approximately $4.8 million and $214 million of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility, subject to certain covenants. The net debt leverage ratio for the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2023, was 6.73x.
Pending Transaction
As previously announced, on Oct. 16, 2023, Consolidated entered into an agreement to be acquired by Searchlight and BCI in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion, including the assumption of debt. On Jan. 31, 2024, at a special meeting of shareholders, approximately 75% of disinterested shareholders voted to approve the proposal to adopt the merger agreement and approve the pending transaction. The transaction will result in Consolidated becoming a private company and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Following the closing of the transaction, shares of Consolidated common stock will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange.
In light of the transaction, Consolidated will not host an earnings conference call.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning over 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosures regarding "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "Net debt leverage ratio," "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share," and "Normalized revenue," all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.
Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income (loss) from continuing operations. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.
We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on Adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related "Net debt leverage ratio" principally to help investors understand how we measure leverage and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others. Total net debt is defined as the current and long-term portions of debt and finance lease obligations less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, deferred debt issuance costs and discounts on debt. Our Net debt leverage ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement or against comparable measures of certain other companies in our industry. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.
These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. In addition, the Net debt leverage ratio is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.
We present the non-GAAP measure "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share" because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including those relating to the current expectations, plans, strategies, and the timeline for consummating the take private transaction with Searchlight and BCI by the first quarter of 2025, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including: significant competition in all parts of our business and among our customer channels; our ability to adapt to rapid technological changes; shifts in our product mix that may result in a decline in operating profitability; continued receipt of support from various funds established under federal and state laws; disruptions in our networks and infrastructure and any related service delays or disruptions could cause us to lose customers and incur additional expenses; cyber-attacks may lead to unauthorized access to confidential customer, personnel and business information that could adversely affect our business; our operations require substantial capital expenditures and our business, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity may be impacted if funds for capital expenditures are not available when needed; our ability to obtain and maintain necessary rights-of-way for our networks; our ability to obtain necessary hardware, software and operational support from third-party vendors; substantial video content costs continue to rise; our ability to enter into new collective bargaining agreements or renew existing agreements; our ability to attract and/or retain certain key management and other personnel in the future; risks associated with acquisitions and the realization of anticipated benefits from such acquisitions; increasing attention to, and evolving expectations for, environmental, social and governance initiatives; unfavorable changes in financial markets could affect pension plan investments; weak economic conditions; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement relating to the proposed transaction, including in circumstances which would require the Company to pay a termination fee; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on the Company's ability to attract, motivate or retain key executives and employees, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and other business counterparties, or its operating results and business generally; risks related to the proposed transaction diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; the amount of costs, fees and expenses related to the proposed transaction; the risk that the Company's stock price may decline significantly if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay; and the other risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
4,765
|$
325,852
|Short-term investments
-
87,951
|Accounts receivable, net
121,194
119,675
|Income tax receivable
2,880
1,670
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
56,843
62,996
|Assets held for sale
70,473
-
|Total current assets
256,155
598,144
|Property, plant and equipment, net
2,449,009
2,234,122
|Investments
8,887
10,297
|Goodwill
814,624
929,570
|Customer relationships, net
18,616
43,089
|Other intangible assets
10,557
10,557
|Other assets
70,578
61,315
|Total assets
|$
3,628,426
|$
3,887,094
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
60,073
|$
33,096
|Advance billings and customer deposits
44,478
46,664
|Accrued compensation
58,151
60,903
|Accrued interest
18,694
18,201
|Accrued expense
114,022
95,206
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
18,425
12,834
|Liabilities held for sale
3,402
-
|Total current liabilities
317,245
266,904
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,134,916
2,129,462
|Deferred income taxes
210,648
274,309
|Pension and other post-retirement obligations
137,616
123,644
|Other long-term liabilities
48,637
47,326
|Total liabilities
2,849,062
2,841,645
|Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 434,266 and 456,343 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; liquidation preference of $520,957 and $477,047 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
372,590
328,680
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 116,172,568 and 115,167,193 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
1,162
1,152
|Additional paid-in capital
681,757
720,442
|Accumulated deficit
(262,380
)
(11,866
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(21,872
)
(610
)
|Noncontrolling interest
8,107
7,651
|Total shareholders' equity
406,774
716,769
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
|$
3,628,426
|$
3,887,094
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net revenues
|$
275,178
|$
295,976
|$
1,110,120
|$
1,191,263
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of services and products
120,539
133,652
511,866
546,661
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
80,575
80,035
340,252
301,667
|Transaction costs
11,797
-
13,783
-
|Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
77,755
131,698
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
(2,900
)
23,396
9,480
4,233
|Depreciation and amortization
78,321
79,614
315,162
300,166
|Income (loss) from operations
(13,154
)
(20,721
)
(158,178
)
(93,162
)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net of interest income
(41,630
)
(33,236
)
(151,964
)
(124,978
)
|Other, net
(3,200
)
3,953
8,477
13,378
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(57,984
)
(50,004
)
(301,665
)
(204,762
)
|Income tax benefit
(10,699
)
(9,244
)
(51,607
)
(27,058
)
|Loss from continuing operations
(47,285
)
(40,760
)
(250,058
)
(177,704
)
|Discontinued operations:
|Income from discontinued operations
-
839
-
23,467
|Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations
-
(20
)
-
389,885
|Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(4,974
)
-
94,999
|Income from discontinued operations
-
5,793
-
318,353
|Net income (loss)
(47,285
)
(34,967
)
(250,058
)
140,649
|Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock
11,314
10,352
43,910
40,104
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
15
171
456
564
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
(58,614
)
|$
(45,490
)
|$
(294,424
)
|$
99,981
|Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted:
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
(0.52
)
|$
(0.46
)
|$
(2.60
)
|$
(1.90
)
|Income from discontinued operations
-
0.05
-
2.77
|Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders
|$
(0.52
)
|$
(0.41
)
|$
(2.60
)
|$
0.87
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
(47,285
)
|$
(34,967
)
|$
(250,058
)
|$
140,649
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
78,321
79,614
315,162
300,166
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
(11,395
)
(11,055
)
(56,092
)
58,894
|Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of earnings
-
79
-
5,697
|Pension and post-retirement contributions less than (in excess) of expense
3,414
(5,214
)
(5,827
)
(29,205
)
|Non-cash, stock-based compensation
2,165
2,784
7,613
10,755
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts
2,429
1,856
8,051
7,331
|Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
77,755
131,698
|Loss (gain) on sale of partnership interests
-
20
-
(389,885
)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
(2,900
)
23,396
9,480
4,233
|Other adjustments, net
574
191
(1,673
)
(367
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
(13,329
)
(51,125
)
10,176
(16,256
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
11,994
5,579
114,587
223,710
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
(90,838
)
(123,022
)
(515,035
)
(619,981
)
|Purchase of investments
-
(262,948
)
-
(302,907
)
|Proceeds (disbursements) from sale of assets
(135
)
1,661
5,954
22,918
|Proceeds from business dispositions, net
-
79,781
-
105,823
|Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments
-
175,859
91,623
327,419
|Proceeds from sale of partnership interests, net
-
(6,601
)
-
482,966
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(90,973
)
(135,270
)
(417,458
)
16,238
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Payment of finance lease obligations
(4,079
)
(2,725
)
(15,338
)
(9,836
)
|Payment of financing costs
(500
)
(2,603
)
(500
)
(2,603
)
|Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding
(1,294
)
(1,178
)
(2,378
)
(1,292
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(5,873
)
(6,506
)
(18,216
)
(13,731
)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(84,852
)
(136,197
)
(321,087
)
226,217
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
89,617
462,049
325,852
99,635
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
4,765
|$
325,852
|$
4,765
|$
325,852
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Consumer:
|Broadband (Data and VoIP)
|$
76,458
|$
69,002
|$
290,847
|$
272,146
|Voice services
29,935
34,314
125,166
144,853
|Video services
7,460
11,876
34,957
54,153
113,853
115,192
450,970
471,152
|Commercial:
|Data services (includes VoIP)
54,473
56,662
214,707
228,466
|Voice services
31,217
34,676
127,909
142,274
|Other
10,521
10,320
39,883
43,100
96,211
101,658
382,499
413,840
|Carrier:
|Data and transport services
31,713
33,752
127,248
137,378
|Voice services
2,868
3,685
15,588
14,772
|Other
243
338
1,168
1,688
34,824
37,775
144,004
153,838
|Subsidies
6,902
13,078
27,888
33,382
|Network access
22,217
26,308
90,250
104,644
|Other products and services
1,171
1,965
14,509
14,407
|Total operating revenue
|$
275,178
|$
295,976
|$
1,110,120
|$
1,191,263
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Consumer:
|Broadband (Data and VoIP)
|$
76,458
|$
75,089
|$
71,339
|$
67,961
|$
69,002
|Voice services
29,935
31,616
31,352
32,263
34,314
|Video services
7,460
8,541
9,362
9,594
11,876
113,853
115,246
112,053
109,818
115,192
|Commercial:
|Data services (includes VoIP)
54,473
53,870
53,230
53,134
56,662
|Voice services
31,217
31,825
32,236
32,631
34,676
|Other
10,521
9,228
10,378
9,756
10,320
96,211
94,923
95,844
95,521
101,658
|Carrier:
|Data and transport services
31,713
31,388
31,224
32,923
33,752
|Voice services
2,868
4,090
4,263
4,367
3,685
|Other
243
262
313
350
338
34,824
35,740
35,800
37,640
37,775
|Subsidies
6,902
6,878
7,072
7,036
13,078
|Network access
22,217
20,842
22,747
24,444
26,308
|Other products and services
1,171
10,025
1,646
1,667
1,965
|Total operating revenue
|$
275,178
|$
283,654
|$
275,162
|$
276,126
|$
295,976
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2022
|Historical
|Adjustments (1)
|Normalized
|Historical
|Adjustments (1)
|Normalized
|Consumer:
|Broadband (Data and VoIP)
|$
69,002
|$
(1,138
)
|$
67,864
|$
272,146
|$
(6,732
)
|$
265,414
|Voice services
34,314
(328
)
33,986
144,853
(2,067
)
142,786
|Video services
11,876
(1,679
)
10,197
54,153
(9,684
)
44,469
115,192
(3,145
)
112,047
471,152
(18,483
)
452,669
|Commercial:
|Data services (includes VoIP)
56,662
(2,952
)
53,710
228,466
(15,355
)
213,111
|Voice services
34,676
(818
)
33,858
142,274
(4,864
)
137,410
|Other
10,320
(179
)
10,141
43,100
(1,039
)
42,061
101,658
(3,949
)
97,709
413,840
(21,258
)
392,582
|Carrier:
|Data and transport services
33,752
(171
)
33,581
137,378
(4,095
)
133,283
|Voice services
3,685
(2
)
3,683
14,772
(14
)
14,758
|Other
338
(3
)
335
1,688
(11
)
1,677
37,775
(176
)
37,599
153,838
(4,120
)
149,718
|Subsidies
13,078
-
13,078
33,382
(49
)
33,333
|Network access
26,308
(303
)
26,005
104,644
(1,715
)
102,929
|Other products and services
1,965
(121
)
1,844
14,407
(490
)
13,917
|Total operating revenue
|$
295,976
|$
(7,694
)
|$
288,282
|$
1,191,263
|$
(46,115
)
|$
1,145,148
|Notes:
|(1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues for divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets on January 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
(47,285
)
|$
(40,760
)
|$
(250,058
)
|$
(177,704
)
|Add (subtract):
|Income tax benefit
(10,699
)
(9,244
)
(51,607
)
(27,058
)
|Interest expense, net
41,630
33,236
151,964
124,978
|Depreciation and amortization
78,321
79,614
315,162
300,166
|EBITDA
61,967
62,846
165,461
220,382
|Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
|Other, net (2)
20,697
11,902
57,534
29,656
|Pension/OPEB benefit
4,751
(3,412
)
1,356
(12,309
)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
(2,900
)
23,396
9,480
4,233
|Loss on impairment
-
-
77,755
131,698
|Non-cash compensation (3)
2,165
2,784
7,613
10,755
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
86,680
97,516
319,199
384,415
|Investment distributions from discontinued operations
-
4,142
-
29,165
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
86,680
|$
101,658
|$
319,199
|$
413,580
|Notes:
|(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
|(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items.
|(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Loss from Continuing Operations and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
(47,285
)
|$
(40,760
)
|$
(250,058
)
|$
(177,704
)
|Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock
11,314
10,352
43,910
40,104
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
15
171
456
564
|Loss attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations
(58,614
)
(51,283
)
(294,424
)
(218,372
)
|Adjustments to loss attributable to common shareholders:
|Dividends on Series A preferred stock
11,314
10,352
43,910
40,104
|Integration and severance related costs, net of tax
9,551
1,498
26,604
3,081
|Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
77,755
131,698
|Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net of tax
(2,141
)
17,354
6,999
3,140
|Non-cash pension settlement charge, net of tax
4,727
-
4,727
-
|Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax
-
(339
)
(732
)
(1,274
)
|Tax impact of non-deductible goodwill
2,618
2,931
-
(8,187
)
|Change in deferred tax rate
112
(2,417
)
112
(3,062
)
|Other, tax
1,749
622
1,749
622
|Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax
1,598
2,065
5,621
7,977
|Adjusted net loss from continuing operations
|$
(29,086
)
|$
(19,217
)
|$
(127,679
)
|$
(44,273
)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
113,338
111,929
113,096
111,754
|Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per common share:
|Adjusted net loss from continuing operations
|$
(0.26
)
|$
(0.17
)
|$
(1.13
)
|$
(0.40
)
|Adjusted income from discontinued operations excluding gain on sale of partnership interests, net of tax
-
0.01
-
0.16
|$
(0.26
)
|$
(0.16
)
|$
(1.13
)
|$
(0.24
)
|Notes:
|Calculations above assume a 26.17% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 25.83% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
|Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
December 31,
2023
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations:
|Term loans, net of discount $7,017
|$
992,858
|6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028
750,000
|5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028
400,000
|Finance leases
39,240
|Total debt as of December 31, 2023
2,182,098
|Less: deferred debt issuance costs
(28,757
)
|Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
(4,765
)
|Total net debt as of December 31, 2023
|$
2,148,576
|Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023
|$
319,199
|Total Net Debt to last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA
6.73x
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Key Operating Metrics
(Unaudited)
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
|Passings
|Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Passings (1)(5)(6)
689,406
831,779
947,974
1,008,660
1,008,660
1,062,518
1,119,956
1,187,076
1,236,208
1,236,208
|Total DSL/Copper Passings (2)(3)(5)(6)
2,059,025
1,920,214
1,807,381
1,617,077
1,617,077
1,564,889
1,509,875
1,447,539
1,401,535
1,401,535
|Total Passings (1)(2)(3)(5)(6)
2,748,431
2,751,993
2,755,355
2,625,737
2,625,737
2,627,407
2,629,831
2,634,615
2,637,743
2,637,743
|% Fiber Gig+ Coverage/Total Passings
25
%
30
%
34
%
38
%
38
%
40
%
43
%
45
%
47
%
47
%
|Consumer Broadband Connections
|Fiber Gig+ Capable (3)
93,812
103,455
115,598
122,872
122,872
135,209
153,860
175,748
195,195
195,195
|DSL/Copper (2)(3)
286,338
277,758
266,314
244,586
244,586
234,653
222,969
210,473
198,024
198,024
|Total Consumer Broadband Connections (2)(3)
380,150
381,213
381,912
367,458
367,458
369,862
376,829
386,221
393,219
393,219
|Consumer Broadband Net Adds
|Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Net Adds (7)
7,690
9,643
12,143
10,599
40,075
12,337
18,651
21,888
19,447
72,323
|DSL/Copper Net Adds (7)
(8,544
)
(8,580
)
(11,444
)
(10,783
)
(39,351
)
(9,933
)
(11,684
)
(12,496
)
(12,449
)
(46,562
)
|Total Consumer Broadband Net Adds (7)
(854
)
1,063
699
(184
)
724
2,404
6,967
9,392
6,998
25,761
|Consumer Broadband Penetration %
|Fiber Gig+ Capable (on fiber passings)
13.6
%
12.4
%
12.2
%
12.2
%
12.2
%
12.7
%
13.7
%
14.8
%
15.8
%
15.8
%
|DSL/Copper (on DSL/copper passings)
13.9
%
14.5
%
14.7
%
15.1
%
15.1
%
15.0
%
14.8
%
14.5
%
14.1
%
14.1
%
|Total Consumer Broadband Penetration %
13.8
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
14.0
%
14.0
%
14.1
%
14.3
%
14.7
%
14.9
%
14.9
%
|Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU)
|Fiber Gig+ Capable
|$
63.88
|$
64.95
|$
65.61
|$
67.14
|$
65.42
|$
67.51
|$
68.29
|$
68.78
|$
68.14
|$
66.90
|DSL/Copper
|$
50.78
|$
52.36
|$
53.87
|$
53.55
|$
53.36
|$
53.21
|$
55.88
|$
57.18
|$
56.27
|$
55.83
|Churn
|Fiber Consumer Broadband Churn (7)
0.9
%
1.1
%
1.2
%
1.1
%
1.1
%
1.0
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.2
%
1.2
%
|DSL/Copper Consumer Broadband Churn (7)
1.3
%
1.6
%
1.8
%
1.7
%
1.6
%
1.5
%
1.7
%
2.0
%
2.0
%
1.8
%
|Consumer Broadband Revenue ($ in thousands)
|Fiber Broadband Revenue (4)
|$
17,242
|$
19,218
|$
21,558
|$
24,016
|$
82,034
|$
26,136
|$
29,613
|$
34,004
|$
37,916
|$
127,668
|Copper and Other Broadband Revenue
48,669
48,374
48,083
44,986
190,112
41,825
41,726
41,085
38,542
163,179
|Total Consumer Broadband Revenue
|$
65,911
|$
67,592
|$
69,641
|$
69,002
|$
272,146
|$
67,961
|$
71,339
|$
75,089
|$
76,458
|$
290,847
|Consumer Voice Connections (3)
316,634
306,458
294,441
276,779
276,779
267,509
258,680
249,081
239,587
239,587
|Video Connections (3)
58,812
55,225
51,339
35,039
35,039
32,426
28,934
26,158
21,900
21,900
|Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP)
54,239
56,093
57,498
57,865
57,865
57,569
58,836
59,915
60,438
60,438
|On-net buildings (3)
15,446
15,618
15,715
14,427
14,427
14,520
14,735
14,928
15,105
15,105
|Notes:
|(1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services. As of December 31, 2023, 227,548 passings for 2023 were upgraded to FttP and total fiber passings were 1,236,208 or 47% of the Company's service area.
|(2) The sale of the non-core Ohio operations resulted in a reduction of approximately 5,658 DSL/Copper passings and 3,560 DSL/Copper broadband connections in the first quarter of 2022.
|(3) The sale of the net assets of our Kansas City operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in a reduction of approximately 135,144 DSL/Copper passings, 3,325 fiber broadband connections, 10,945 DSL/Copper broadband connections, 6,670 consumer voice connections, 13,425 video connections and 1,415 on-net buildings. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale.
|(4) Fiber broadband revenue includes revenue from our Kansas City operations of approximately $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and approximately $0.5 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2022 through September 30, 2022. Amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale.
|(5) Passings counts are estimates of single family units, multi-dwelling units, and multi-tenant units within consumer, small business and enterprise. These counts are based upon the information available at this time and are subject to updates as additional information becomes available.
|(6) When a passing is both fiber and DSL/Copper capable it is counted as a fiber passing.
|(7) Consumer Broadband net adds and churn have been normalized to reflect the divestitures of our Kansas City and Ohio operations.
