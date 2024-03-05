MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company" or "Consolidated"), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue totaled $275.2 million

Overall consumer revenue was $113.9 million

Consumer fiber revenue was $37.9 million

Total consumer broadband net adds were 6,998

Consumer broadband revenue was $76.5 million

Commercial data services revenue was $54.5 million

Carrier data-transport revenue was $31.7 million

Net loss was ($58.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $86.7 million

Total committed capital expenditures were $91.5 million

Cost of services and products and selling, general and administrative expenses collectively decreased $12.6 million versus the prior year largely due to the divestiture of the Kansas City operations on Nov. 30, 2022, lower video programming costs, lower advertising expense, lower access expense and a reduction in salaries driven by the cost savings initiative.

Net interest expense was $41.6 million, an increase of $8.4 million versus the prior year, primarily as a result of higher interest on the term loan. The Company had 77% of its total debt at a fixed rate through September 2026. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the weighted average cost of debt was 7.04%.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($58.6 million) compared to net loss of ($45.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $5.8 million of income from discontinued operations. Net loss per share was ($0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to net loss per share of ($0.41) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net loss per share from continuing operations was ($0.26) compared to ($0.17) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital Expenditures

Total committed capital expenditures were $91.5 million, driven by 49,132 new fiber passings, fourth quarter fiber adds, and reflect the usage of existing inventory for install and build activity.

Full-Year 2023 Results

Revenue totaled $1.11 billion

Overall consumer revenue was $451.0 million

Consumer fiber revenue was $127.7 million

Total consumer broadband net adds were 25,761

Consumer broadband revenue was $290.8 million

Commercial data services revenue was $214.7 million

Carrier data-transport revenue was $127.2 million

Net loss was ($294.4 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $319.2 million

Total committed capital expenditures were $511.8 million

Capital Structure

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the Company maintained liquidity with cash and short-term investments of approximately $4.8 million and $214 million of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility, subject to certain covenants. The net debt leverage ratio for the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2023, was 6.73x.

Pending Transaction

As previously announced, on Oct. 16, 2023, Consolidated entered into an agreement to be acquired by Searchlight and BCI in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion, including the assumption of debt. On Jan. 31, 2024, at a special meeting of shareholders, approximately 75% of disinterested shareholders voted to approve the proposal to adopt the merger agreement and approve the pending transaction. The transaction will result in Consolidated becoming a private company and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Following the closing of the transaction, shares of Consolidated common stock will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange.

In light of the transaction, Consolidated will not host an earnings conference call.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning over 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes disclosures regarding "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "Net debt leverage ratio," "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share," and "Normalized revenue," all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income (loss) from continuing operations. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on Adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related "Net debt leverage ratio" principally to help investors understand how we measure leverage and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others. Total net debt is defined as the current and long-term portions of debt and finance lease obligations less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, deferred debt issuance costs and discounts on debt. Our Net debt leverage ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement or against comparable measures of certain other companies in our industry. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. In addition, the Net debt leverage ratio is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

We present the non-GAAP measure "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share" because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those relating to the current expectations, plans, strategies, and the timeline for consummating the take private transaction with Searchlight and BCI by the first quarter of 2025, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including: significant competition in all parts of our business and among our customer channels; our ability to adapt to rapid technological changes; shifts in our product mix that may result in a decline in operating profitability; continued receipt of support from various funds established under federal and state laws; disruptions in our networks and infrastructure and any related service delays or disruptions could cause us to lose customers and incur additional expenses; cyber-attacks may lead to unauthorized access to confidential customer, personnel and business information that could adversely affect our business; our operations require substantial capital expenditures and our business, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity may be impacted if funds for capital expenditures are not available when needed; our ability to obtain and maintain necessary rights-of-way for our networks; our ability to obtain necessary hardware, software and operational support from third-party vendors; substantial video content costs continue to rise; our ability to enter into new collective bargaining agreements or renew existing agreements; our ability to attract and/or retain certain key management and other personnel in the future; risks associated with acquisitions and the realization of anticipated benefits from such acquisitions; increasing attention to, and evolving expectations for, environmental, social and governance initiatives; unfavorable changes in financial markets could affect pension plan investments; weak economic conditions; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement relating to the proposed transaction, including in circumstances which would require the Company to pay a termination fee; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on the Company's ability to attract, motivate or retain key executives and employees, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and other business counterparties, or its operating results and business generally; risks related to the proposed transaction diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; the amount of costs, fees and expenses related to the proposed transaction; the risk that the Company's stock price may decline significantly if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay; and the other risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,765 $ 325,852 Short-term investments - 87,951 Accounts receivable, net 121,194 119,675 Income tax receivable 2,880 1,670 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,843 62,996 Assets held for sale 70,473 - Total current assets 256,155 598,144 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,449,009 2,234,122 Investments 8,887 10,297 Goodwill 814,624 929,570 Customer relationships, net 18,616 43,089 Other intangible assets 10,557 10,557 Other assets 70,578 61,315 Total assets $ 3,628,426 $ 3,887,094 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,073 $ 33,096 Advance billings and customer deposits 44,478 46,664 Accrued compensation 58,151 60,903 Accrued interest 18,694 18,201 Accrued expense 114,022 95,206 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 18,425 12,834 Liabilities held for sale 3,402 - Total current liabilities 317,245 266,904 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,134,916 2,129,462 Deferred income taxes 210,648 274,309 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 137,616 123,644 Other long-term liabilities 48,637 47,326 Total liabilities 2,849,062 2,841,645 Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 434,266 and 456,343 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; liquidation preference of $520,957 and $477,047 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 372,590 328,680 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 116,172,568 and 115,167,193 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,162 1,152 Additional paid-in capital 681,757 720,442 Accumulated deficit (262,380 ) (11,866 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (21,872 ) (610 ) Noncontrolling interest 8,107 7,651 Total shareholders' equity 406,774 716,769 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $ 3,628,426 $ 3,887,094

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 275,178 $ 295,976 $ 1,110,120 $ 1,191,263 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 120,539 133,652 511,866 546,661 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,575 80,035 340,252 301,667 Transaction costs 11,797 - 13,783 - Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - - 77,755 131,698 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (2,900 ) 23,396 9,480 4,233 Depreciation and amortization 78,321 79,614 315,162 300,166 Income (loss) from operations (13,154 ) (20,721 ) (158,178 ) (93,162 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (41,630 ) (33,236 ) (151,964 ) (124,978 ) Other, net (3,200 ) 3,953 8,477 13,378 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (57,984 ) (50,004 ) (301,665 ) (204,762 ) Income tax benefit (10,699 ) (9,244 ) (51,607 ) (27,058 ) Loss from continuing operations (47,285 ) (40,760 ) (250,058 ) (177,704 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations - 839 - 23,467 Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations - (20 ) - 389,885 Income tax expense (benefit) - (4,974 ) - 94,999 Income from discontinued operations - 5,793 - 318,353 Net income (loss) (47,285 ) (34,967 ) (250,058 ) 140,649 Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 11,314 10,352 43,910 40,104 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 15 171 456 564 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (58,614 ) $ (45,490 ) $ (294,424 ) $ 99,981 Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.52 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (2.60 ) $ (1.90 ) Income from discontinued operations - 0.05 - 2.77 Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ (0.52 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (2.60 ) $ 0.87

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (47,285 ) $ (34,967 ) $ (250,058 ) $ 140,649 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 78,321 79,614 315,162 300,166 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (11,395 ) (11,055 ) (56,092 ) 58,894 Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of earnings - 79 - 5,697 Pension and post-retirement contributions less than (in excess) of expense 3,414 (5,214 ) (5,827 ) (29,205 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 2,165 2,784 7,613 10,755 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 2,429 1,856 8,051 7,331 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - - 77,755 131,698 Loss (gain) on sale of partnership interests - 20 - (389,885 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (2,900 ) 23,396 9,480 4,233 Other adjustments, net 574 191 (1,673 ) (367 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (13,329 ) (51,125 ) 10,176 (16,256 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,994 5,579 114,587 223,710 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (90,838 ) (123,022 ) (515,035 ) (619,981 ) Purchase of investments - (262,948 ) - (302,907 ) Proceeds (disbursements) from sale of assets (135 ) 1,661 5,954 22,918 Proceeds from business dispositions, net - 79,781 - 105,823 Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments - 175,859 91,623 327,419 Proceeds from sale of partnership interests, net - (6,601 ) - 482,966 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (90,973 ) (135,270 ) (417,458 ) 16,238 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of finance lease obligations (4,079 ) (2,725 ) (15,338 ) (9,836 ) Payment of financing costs (500 ) (2,603 ) (500 ) (2,603 ) Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding (1,294 ) (1,178 ) (2,378 ) (1,292 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,873 ) (6,506 ) (18,216 ) (13,731 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (84,852 ) (136,197 ) (321,087 ) 226,217 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 89,617 462,049 325,852 99,635 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,765 $ 325,852 $ 4,765 $ 325,852

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 76,458 $ 69,002 $ 290,847 $ 272,146 Voice services 29,935 34,314 125,166 144,853 Video services 7,460 11,876 34,957 54,153 113,853 115,192 450,970 471,152 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 54,473 56,662 214,707 228,466 Voice services 31,217 34,676 127,909 142,274 Other 10,521 10,320 39,883 43,100 96,211 101,658 382,499 413,840 Carrier: Data and transport services 31,713 33,752 127,248 137,378 Voice services 2,868 3,685 15,588 14,772 Other 243 338 1,168 1,688 34,824 37,775 144,004 153,838 Subsidies 6,902 13,078 27,888 33,382 Network access 22,217 26,308 90,250 104,644 Other products and services 1,171 1,965 14,509 14,407 Total operating revenue $ 275,178 $ 295,976 $ 1,110,120 $ 1,191,263

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 76,458 $ 75,089 $ 71,339 $ 67,961 $ 69,002 Voice services 29,935 31,616 31,352 32,263 34,314 Video services 7,460 8,541 9,362 9,594 11,876 113,853 115,246 112,053 109,818 115,192 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 54,473 53,870 53,230 53,134 56,662 Voice services 31,217 31,825 32,236 32,631 34,676 Other 10,521 9,228 10,378 9,756 10,320 96,211 94,923 95,844 95,521 101,658 Carrier: Data and transport services 31,713 31,388 31,224 32,923 33,752 Voice services 2,868 4,090 4,263 4,367 3,685 Other 243 262 313 350 338 34,824 35,740 35,800 37,640 37,775 Subsidies 6,902 6,878 7,072 7,036 13,078 Network access 22,217 20,842 22,747 24,444 26,308 Other products and services 1,171 10,025 1,646 1,667 1,965 Total operating revenue $ 275,178 $ 283,654 $ 275,162 $ 276,126 $ 295,976

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 69,002 $ (1,138 ) $ 67,864 $ 272,146 $ (6,732 ) $ 265,414 Voice services 34,314 (328 ) 33,986 144,853 (2,067 ) 142,786 Video services 11,876 (1,679 ) 10,197 54,153 (9,684 ) 44,469 115,192 (3,145 ) 112,047 471,152 (18,483 ) 452,669 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 56,662 (2,952 ) 53,710 228,466 (15,355 ) 213,111 Voice services 34,676 (818 ) 33,858 142,274 (4,864 ) 137,410 Other 10,320 (179 ) 10,141 43,100 (1,039 ) 42,061 101,658 (3,949 ) 97,709 413,840 (21,258 ) 392,582 Carrier: Data and transport services 33,752 (171 ) 33,581 137,378 (4,095 ) 133,283 Voice services 3,685 (2 ) 3,683 14,772 (14 ) 14,758 Other 338 (3 ) 335 1,688 (11 ) 1,677 37,775 (176 ) 37,599 153,838 (4,120 ) 149,718 Subsidies 13,078 - 13,078 33,382 (49 ) 33,333 Network access 26,308 (303 ) 26,005 104,644 (1,715 ) 102,929 Other products and services 1,965 (121 ) 1,844 14,407 (490 ) 13,917 Total operating revenue $ 295,976 $ (7,694 ) $ 288,282 $ 1,191,263 $ (46,115 ) $ 1,145,148 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues for divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets on January 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations $ (47,285 ) $ (40,760 ) $ (250,058 ) $ (177,704 ) Add (subtract): Income tax benefit (10,699 ) (9,244 ) (51,607 ) (27,058 ) Interest expense, net 41,630 33,236 151,964 124,978 Depreciation and amortization 78,321 79,614 315,162 300,166 EBITDA 61,967 62,846 165,461 220,382 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 20,697 11,902 57,534 29,656 Pension/OPEB benefit 4,751 (3,412 ) 1,356 (12,309 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (2,900 ) 23,396 9,480 4,233 Loss on impairment - - 77,755 131,698 Non-cash compensation (3) 2,165 2,784 7,613 10,755 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 86,680 97,516 319,199 384,415 Investment distributions from discontinued operations - 4,142 - 29,165 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,680 $ 101,658 $ 319,199 $ 413,580 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Loss from Continuing Operations and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations $ (47,285 ) $ (40,760 ) $ (250,058 ) $ (177,704 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 11,314 10,352 43,910 40,104 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 15 171 456 564 Loss attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations (58,614 ) (51,283 ) (294,424 ) (218,372 ) Adjustments to loss attributable to common shareholders: Dividends on Series A preferred stock 11,314 10,352 43,910 40,104 Integration and severance related costs, net of tax 9,551 1,498 26,604 3,081 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - - 77,755 131,698 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net of tax (2,141 ) 17,354 6,999 3,140 Non-cash pension settlement charge, net of tax 4,727 - 4,727 - Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax - (339 ) (732 ) (1,274 ) Tax impact of non-deductible goodwill 2,618 2,931 - (8,187 ) Change in deferred tax rate 112 (2,417 ) 112 (3,062 ) Other, tax 1,749 622 1,749 622 Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 1,598 2,065 5,621 7,977 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (29,086 ) $ (19,217 ) $ (127,679 ) $ (44,273 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 113,338 111,929 113,096 111,754 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per common share: Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.40 ) Adjusted income from discontinued operations excluding gain on sale of partnership interests, net of tax - 0.01 - 0.16 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.24 ) Notes: Calculations above assume a 26.17% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 25.83% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations: Term loans, net of discount $7,017 $ 992,858 6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028 750,000 5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028 400,000 Finance leases 39,240 Total debt as of December 31, 2023 2,182,098 Less: deferred debt issuance costs (28,757 ) Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (4,765 ) Total net debt as of December 31, 2023 $ 2,148,576 Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023 $ 319,199 Total Net Debt to last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA 6.73x

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Key Operating Metrics (Unaudited) 2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Passings Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Passings (1)(5)(6) 689,406 831,779 947,974 1,008,660 1,008,660 1,062,518 1,119,956 1,187,076 1,236,208 1,236,208 Total DSL/Copper Passings (2)(3)(5)(6) 2,059,025 1,920,214 1,807,381 1,617,077 1,617,077 1,564,889 1,509,875 1,447,539 1,401,535 1,401,535 Total Passings (1)(2)(3)(5)(6) 2,748,431 2,751,993 2,755,355 2,625,737 2,625,737 2,627,407 2,629,831 2,634,615 2,637,743 2,637,743 % Fiber Gig+ Coverage/Total Passings 25 % 30 % 34 % 38 % 38 % 40 % 43 % 45 % 47 % 47 % Consumer Broadband Connections Fiber Gig+ Capable (3) 93,812 103,455 115,598 122,872 122,872 135,209 153,860 175,748 195,195 195,195 DSL/Copper (2)(3) 286,338 277,758 266,314 244,586 244,586 234,653 222,969 210,473 198,024 198,024 Total Consumer Broadband Connections (2)(3) 380,150 381,213 381,912 367,458 367,458 369,862 376,829 386,221 393,219 393,219 Consumer Broadband Net Adds Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Net Adds (7) 7,690 9,643 12,143 10,599 40,075 12,337 18,651 21,888 19,447 72,323 DSL/Copper Net Adds (7) (8,544 ) (8,580 ) (11,444 ) (10,783 ) (39,351 ) (9,933 ) (11,684 ) (12,496 ) (12,449 ) (46,562 ) Total Consumer Broadband Net Adds (7) (854 ) 1,063 699 (184 ) 724 2,404 6,967 9,392 6,998 25,761 Consumer Broadband Penetration % Fiber Gig+ Capable (on fiber passings) 13.6 % 12.4 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.7 % 13.7 % 14.8 % 15.8 % 15.8 % DSL/Copper (on DSL/copper passings) 13.9 % 14.5 % 14.7 % 15.1 % 15.1 % 15.0 % 14.8 % 14.5 % 14.1 % 14.1 % Total Consumer Broadband Penetration % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 14.1 % 14.3 % 14.7 % 14.9 % 14.9 % Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) Fiber Gig+ Capable $ 63.88 $ 64.95 $ 65.61 $ 67.14 $ 65.42 $ 67.51 $ 68.29 $ 68.78 $ 68.14 $ 66.90 DSL/Copper $ 50.78 $ 52.36 $ 53.87 $ 53.55 $ 53.36 $ 53.21 $ 55.88 $ 57.18 $ 56.27 $ 55.83 Churn Fiber Consumer Broadband Churn (7) 0.9 % 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.2 % DSL/Copper Consumer Broadband Churn (7) 1.3 % 1.6 % 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.7 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 1.8 % Consumer Broadband Revenue ($ in thousands) Fiber Broadband Revenue (4) $ 17,242 $ 19,218 $ 21,558 $ 24,016 $ 82,034 $ 26,136 $ 29,613 $ 34,004 $ 37,916 $ 127,668 Copper and Other Broadband Revenue 48,669 48,374 48,083 44,986 190,112 41,825 41,726 41,085 38,542 163,179 Total Consumer Broadband Revenue $ 65,911 $ 67,592 $ 69,641 $ 69,002 $ 272,146 $ 67,961 $ 71,339 $ 75,089 $ 76,458 $ 290,847 Consumer Voice Connections (3) 316,634 306,458 294,441 276,779 276,779 267,509 258,680 249,081 239,587 239,587 Video Connections (3) 58,812 55,225 51,339 35,039 35,039 32,426 28,934 26,158 21,900 21,900 Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP) 54,239 56,093 57,498 57,865 57,865 57,569 58,836 59,915 60,438 60,438 On-net buildings (3) 15,446 15,618 15,715 14,427 14,427 14,520 14,735 14,928 15,105 15,105 Notes: (1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services. As of December 31, 2023, 227,548 passings for 2023 were upgraded to FttP and total fiber passings were 1,236,208 or 47% of the Company's service area. (2) The sale of the non-core Ohio operations resulted in a reduction of approximately 5,658 DSL/Copper passings and 3,560 DSL/Copper broadband connections in the first quarter of 2022. (3) The sale of the net assets of our Kansas City operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in a reduction of approximately 135,144 DSL/Copper passings, 3,325 fiber broadband connections, 10,945 DSL/Copper broadband connections, 6,670 consumer voice connections, 13,425 video connections and 1,415 on-net buildings. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (4) Fiber broadband revenue includes revenue from our Kansas City operations of approximately $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and approximately $0.5 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2022 through September 30, 2022. Amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (5) Passings counts are estimates of single family units, multi-dwelling units, and multi-tenant units within consumer, small business and enterprise. These counts are based upon the information available at this time and are subject to updates as additional information becomes available. (6) When a passing is both fiber and DSL/Copper capable it is counted as a fiber passing. (7) Consumer Broadband net adds and churn have been normalized to reflect the divestitures of our Kansas City and Ohio operations.

