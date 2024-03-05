V2X, Inc.: V2X Delivers Solid Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary

Reported record revenue of $1.04 billion, up +6.4% y/y

Achieved y/y revenue growth of 31% in the Pacific and 18% in the Middle East

Operating income of $38.5 million; adjusted operating income 1 of $76.2 million

Net income (loss) of ($0.5) million, up $10.1 million y/y

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $82.1 million with a margin 1 of 7.9%

Diluted EPS of ($0.02); Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.22

Strong year-to-date cash flow from operations of $188.0 million; Achieved net debt reduction of $137.1 million

Awarded first substantial foreign military sales program valued at $400 million over 5 years

2024 Guidance:

Establishing full-year 2024 guidance with revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 5% at mid-point

MCLEAN, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

"I'm pleased to report a strong finish to 2023, with record revenue and strong operational performance which drove significant cash generation and net debt reduction," said Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "I'd like to thank our teams that demonstrated agility and excellent performance, delivering 8% pro forma revenue1 growth for the full-year and 6% for the quarter. We made significant progress advancing V2X as a leader in the operational segment of the federal services market while continuing to position the company for long-term growth. The leading indicators for our business remain strong with a backlog of approximately $13 billion, $9 billion of bids submitted currently under evaluation, and a robust pipeline of opportunities valued at $15 billion expected to be submitted over the next twelve months. Our capabilities and position in an expanding market, present opportunities to drive continued growth and value for our shareholders and clients."

"V2X achieved several milestones during the fourth quarter, which includes our first substantial foreign military sales (FMS) win valued at approximately $400 million over the next five years," said Mr. Prow. "This program is a long-term aviation support and training contract in the Middle East and was a direct result of our multi-year FMS campaign. Importantly, our evolution as a company has been an enabler to participate in this market. With this opportunity, the total value of V2X FMS' portfolio is approximately $700 million with accretive margins. We plan to build on this success and continue pursuing FMS opportunities that leverage our geographic footprint, strong partnerships, and core capabilities."

Mr. Prow continued, "Our ability to provide full life cycle solutions from concept to fielding and sustainment is a significant differentiator that's yielding results. During the quarter, we demonstrated our capabilities through the fielding of a defense platform that modernized existing systems. This program launched as an engineering development and prototyping effort with a new client and today has yielded a brand-new product that's designed, produced, and sustained by V2X. Additionally, our engineering, integration, modernization and sustainment solutions resulted in approximately $70 million of awards to V2X in the fourth quarter."

Mr. Prow concluded, "I'd like to thank our teams for their contributions in 2023 and progress executing our strategic framework: Expand the Base, Capture New Markets, Deliver with Excellence, and Enhance Culture. Looking ahead, V2X continues to transform to deliver enhanced capabilities in an expanding market. We have strong momentum, robust backlog, a highly aligned pipeline, limited recompetes, and high free cash generation that provides an excellent fundamental profile to support value creation."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

"V2X reported revenue of $1.0 billion in the quarter, which represents 6.4% year-over-year growth," said Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Revenue growth in the quarter was achieved through exceptional team performance delivering milestones ahead of schedule, expansion on existing programs, and new business. This solid execution resulted in year-over-year revenue growth of 31% in the Pacific and 18% in the Middle East."

"For the quarter, the Company reported operating income of $38.5 million and adjusted operating income1 of $76.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $82.1 million with a margin of 7.9%. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS was ($0.02), due primarily to merger and integration related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and interest expense. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter was $1.22."

"V2X's ability to generate strong cash flow with low capital expenditures is an important attribute of our business and one that we are extremely focused on as a primary avenue to enhance value for shareholders. I'm pleased to announce that during the quarter, our teams demonstrated outstanding performance in all aspects of cash conversion, driving significant collections, a record low DSO, and operating cash flow that exceeded our guidance. Net cash provided by operating activities was $188.0 million year to date. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 year to date was $159.5 million, adding back $26.9 million of M&A and integration costs with $13.4 million of CARES act payments, and removing the contribution of the master accounts receivable purchase or MARPA facility of $68.8 million."

"Solid cash generation enabled net debt reduction of $137.1 million for the year. At the end of the quarter, net debt for V2X was $1,083.6 million. Net consolidated indebtedness to EBITDA1 (net leverage ratio) was 3.3x, improved from 3.7x at the end of 2022. Additionally, we believe our strong fundamentals will allow V2X to achieve a net leverage ratio at or under 3.0x by the end of 2024."

"Total backlog as of December 31, 2023, was $12.8 billion. Funded backlog was $2.8 billion. Bookings in the quarter were $0.6 billion, resulting in a trailing twelve-month book-to-bill of 1.1x. It's important to note that backlog and bookings do not include the full performance period of the $400 million FMS program as the contract is being definitized and the $458 million F-5 Adversary aircraft award, discussed last quarter, as it remains in protest," said Mr. Mural.

Full-Year 2023 Results

Full-year revenue was $3.963 billion, up 8% pro forma year-on-year. The Company reported full-year operating income of $124.4 million and adjusted operating income1 of $271.4 million. Full-year EBITDA1 was $293.9 million with a margin of 7.4%. Full-year GAAP diluted EPS was ($0.73), due primarily to merger and integration related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and interest expense. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for 2023 was $3.74.

2024 Guidance

Mr. Mural concluded, "Based on the positive trends in our business we are setting the mid-point of our guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 at $4.150 billion and $308 million, respectively, representing approximately 5% year-over-year growth. We expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be weighted more heavily in the second half of the year. Importantly, guidance at the mid-point assumes approximately 90% of revenue from existing contracts and less than 5% from recompetes."

Guidance for 2024 is as follows:

$ millions, except for per share amounts 2024 Guidance 2024 Mid-Point Revenue $4,100

$4,200 $4,150 Adjusted EBITDA1 $300

$315 $308 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $3.85

$4.20 $4.03 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1 $145

$165 $155

The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation with respect to this forward-looking non-GAAP measure in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, unusual, one-time, non-ordinary, or non-recurring costs, which relate to M&A, integration and related activities cannot be reasonably estimated. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Conference Call

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure - by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

V2X, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME





Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 3,963,126

$ 2,890,860

$ 1,783,665 Cost of revenue

3,628,271

2,595,848

1,623,245 Selling, general and administrative expenses

210,439

239,241

98,400 Operating income

124,416

55,771

62,020 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(22,298)

-

- Interest expense, net

(122,442)

(61,879)

(7,985) Other expense, net

(4,194)

-

- (Loss) income from operations before income taxes

(24,518)

(6,108)

54,035 Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,945)

8,222

8,307 Net (loss) income

$ (22,573)

$ (14,330)

$ 45,728













(Loss) earnings per share











Basic

$ (0.73)

$ (0.68)

$ 3.91 Diluted

$ (0.73)

$ (0.68)

$ 3.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

31,084

20,996

11,705 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

31,084

20,996

11,836

V2X, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31, (In thousands, except shares and per share data)

2023

2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 72,651

$ 116,067 Receivables

705,995

728,582 Inventory, net

46,981

44,974 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49,242

42,309 Total current assets

874,869

931,932 Property, plant, and equipment, net

85,429

78,715 Goodwill

1,656,926

1,653,822 Intangible assets, net

407,530

497,951 Right-of-use assets

41,215

52,825 Other non-current assets

15,931

17,858 Total non-current assets

2,207,031

2,301,171 Total Assets

$ 3,081,900

$ 3,233,103 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 453,052

$ 406,706 Compensation and other employee benefits

158,088

168,038 Short-term debt

15,361

11,850 Other accrued liabilities

213,700

196,538 Total current liabilities

840,201

783,132 Long-term debt, net

1,100,269

1,262,811 Deferred tax liabilities

11,763

15,813 Operating lease liabilities

34,691

41,083 Other non-current liabilities

104,176

133,185 Total non-current liabilities

1,250,899

1,452,892 Total liabilities

2,091,100

2,236,024 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

-

- Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,191,628 and 30,470,475 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

312

305 Additional paid in capital

762,324

748,877 Retained earnings

230,851

253,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,687)

(5,527) Total shareholders' equity

990,800

997,079 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,081,900

$ 3,233,103

V2X, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2021 Operating activities











Net (loss) income

$ (22,573)

$ (14,330)

$ 45,728 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense

22,408

13,472

6,526 Amortization of intangible assets

90,423

48,643

10,028 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

683

59

65 Stock-based compensation

32,843

32,736

8,331 Deferred taxes

(7,509)

(15,554)

(7,280) Amortization of debt issuance costs

9,067

7,805

912 Loss on extinguishment of debt

22,298

-

- Gain on disposition of business

(450)

(2,082)

- Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables

19,064

(52,311)

(36,376) Inventory, net

(311)

(3,600)

(5,232) Other assets

12,076

14,962

(7,613) Accounts payable

43,153

71,837

56,985 Compensation and other employee benefits

(9,901)

42,878

1,133 Other liabilities

(23,303)

(51,020)

(11,868) Net cash provided by operating activities

187,968

93,495

61,339 Investing activities











Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(25,021)

(12,425)

(9,776) Proceeds from the disposition of assets

16

9

16 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-

193,677

262 Disposition of business

1,349

(5,303)

- Distributions from (contributions to) joint venture

1,007

-

(3,145) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(22,649)

175,958

(12,643) Financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

250,000

-

- Repayments of long-term debt

(432,603)

(108,400)

(8,600) Proceeds from revolver

922,750

392,000

529,000 Repayments of revolver

(922,750)

(472,925)

(594,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

34

408

379 Payment of debt issuance costs

(8,818)

(2,325)

(17) Prepayment premium on early redemption of debt

(1,600)

-

- Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(18,036)

(1,994)

(2,347) Net cash used in financing activities

(211,023)

(193,236)

(75,585) Exchange rate effect on cash

2,288

1,337

(3,325) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(43,416)

77,554

(30,214) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year

116,067

38,513

68,727 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year

$ 72,651

$ 116,067

$ 38,513 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











Interest paid

$ 117,482

$ 54,267

$ 5,801 Income taxes paid

$ 8,356

$ 13,416

$ 9,703 Non-cash investing activities:











Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 3,043

$ 2,716

$ 277 Common stock issued for business acquisition

$ -

$ 630,636

$ -

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, and operating income. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and pro forma revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and pro forma revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Pro forma (PF) revenue is defined as the combined results of our operations as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2021.

is defined as the combined results of our operations as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2021. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Cash interest expense, net is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs.

is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted net cash provided by ( used in) operating activities or adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.

is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs. Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt (or total debt less unrestricted cash) divided by trailing twelve-month (TTM) bank EBITDA.

In this document, the Company presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. The Company does not provide outlook on a GAAP basis because the items that the Company excludes from GAAP to calculate the comparable non-GAAP measure can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of the Company's routine operating activities. Additionally, management does not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use and therefore cannot create or rely on outlook done on a GAAP basis. The occurrence, timing, and amount of any of the items excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP could significantly impact the Company's fiscal 2023 GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Tables

($K, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Revenue $ 1,040,307

$ 978,167

$ 3,963,126

$ 2,890,860 Net income (loss) $ (492)

$ (10,619)

$ (22,573)

$ (14,330) Plus:













Income tax expense (benefit) 8,420

10,675

(1,945)

8,222 Other expense, net 1,859

-

4,194

- Interest expense, net 28,497

30,971

122,442

61,879 Loss on extinguishment of debt 246

-

22,298

- Amortization of intangible assets 22,606

20,046

90,423

48,643 M&A, integration and related costs 15,055

26,379

56,610

87,108 Adjusted operating income $ 76,191

$ 77,452

$ 271,449

$ 191,522 Plus:













Depreciation expense 5,875

4,809

22,408

13,472 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,066

$ 82,261

$ 293,857

$ 204,994 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.9 %

8.4 %

7.4 %

7.1 % Minus:













Cash interest expense, net 26,305

27,069

113,375

54,074 Income tax expense, as adjusted 9,101

19,654

35,430

36,295 Depreciation expense 5,875

4,809

22,408

13,472 Other expense, net 1,859

-

4,194

- Adjusted net income $ 38,926

$ 30,729

$ 118,450

$ 101,153

($K, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.68) Plus:













M&A, integration and related costs 0.45

0.69

1.42

3.28 Amortization of intangible assets 0.68

0.53

2.26

1.84 Amortization of debt issuance costs and Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.11

0.10

0.79

0.29 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.22

$ 0.97

$ 3.74

$ 4.73















Average shares outstanding













Basic, as reported 31,192

30,465

31,084

20,996 Diluted, as reported 31,192

30,465

31,084

20,996 Adjusted diluted 31,822

31,284

31,567

21,346

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client

















Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2023 % 2022 % 2021 % Army

$ 1,633,525 41 % $ 1,342,406 46 % $ 1,134,849 64 % Navy

1,233,463 31 % 713,732 25 % 224,407 13 % Air Force

538,698 14 % 459,849 16 % 266,291 15 % Other

557,440 14 % 374,873 13 % 158,118 8 % Total revenue

$ 3,963,126

$ 2,890,860

$ 1,783,665



Revenue by Contract Type

















Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2023 % 2022 % 2021 % Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable

$ 2,209,241 56 % $ 1,625,196 56 % $ 1,271,167 71 % Firm-fixed-price

1,626,262 41 % 1,159,743 40 % 452,112 25 % Time-and-materials

127,623 3 % 105,921 4 % 60,386 4 % Total revenue

$ 3,963,126

$ 2,890,860

$ 1,783,665



Revenue by Contract Relationship

















Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2023 % 2022 % 2021 % Prime contractor

$ 3,726,199 94 % $ 2,695,067 93 % $ 1,663,828 93 % Subcontractor

236,927 6 % 195,793 7 % 119,837 7 % Total revenue

$ 3,963,126

$ 2,890,860

$ 1,783,665



Revenue by Geographic Region

















Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2023 % 2022 % 2021 % United States

$ 2,286,052 58 % $ 1,494,255 52 % $ 578,255 32 % Middle East

1,193,598 30 % 1,024,674 35 % 1,000,877 56 % Asia

264,346 7 % 167,629 6 % 61,927 3 % Europe

219,130 5 % 204,302 7 % 142,606 9 % Total revenue

$ 3,963,126

$ 2,890,860

$ 1,783,665



SOURCE V2X, Inc.