Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065
Tradegate
05.03.24
18:59 Uhr
1,135 Euro
-0,006
-0,48 %
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2024 | 18:38
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo Applies 3M Optical Technology in Its ThinkPad Commercial Notebooks To Boost Performance and Reduce Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / 3M

Originally published on 3M News Center.

Lenovo, a world leader in consumer electronics, recently launched its new mainstream ThinkPad laptop series complete with 3M optical technology. Lenovo's ThinkPad design with 3M technology allows for an average of 20-30% reduction in backlight energy and an expected 20% increase in battery life over previous models.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T Series devices represent its largest segment of commercial notebook PCs, accounting for an installed operating base of more than 100 million units.

"This is a great example of how 3M's materials science can solve for design, performance and sustainability challenges," said Joseph Koch, VP of 3M's Consumer Electronics Business. "We're thrilled to partner with Lenovo as we share the same pursuit in advancing the consumer electronics market with more sustainable solutions."

3M is providing a reflective polarizer technology that recycles light which would otherwise be absorbed within the LCD system. Incorporation of this 3M technology results in lower overall energy usage. Lenovo engineers have used this reduction in energy to help extend device battery life at an equivalent brightness level. In addition to extended battery operation, color uniformity is improved, and lifetime energy consumption is reduced, subsequently helping to reduce Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas emissions.

Traditionally, an LCD display segment focused only on affordability for consumers, not on performance. Working closely together, 3M and Lenovo were able to achieve both cost and performance metrics.

"This collaboration is another step forward in Lenovo's drive to exceed customer's expectations in what a mainstream notebook PC can be," said Yasumichi Tsukamoto, VP PC and Smart Devices, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, "We are focused on giving customers products that exceed performance expectations and that positively impact the environment."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
