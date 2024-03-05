Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile SD7 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Device Featured

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW ) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today published a press release originally published by UScellular (NYSE:USM) on March 5, 2024.

UScellular Keeps Business and Government Customers Connected with Intuitive Push-to-Talk Solution

CHICAGO (March 5, 2024) - UScellular has teamed with two wireless industry innovators to create a push-to-talk (PTT) bundle for public safety, hospitality, transportation, education, utilities and logistics use cases. ESChat provides the PTT software solution and Siyata provides the push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) radio. Combined with UScellular's 1GB data plan, the integrated bundle provides superior customer experience and value starting at $28 per month.

This bundle seamlessly integrates a PTT app with an easy-to-use handset, purpose-built for PTT. Customers with land mobile radios (LMR) can transition to standalone broadband PTT service, or augment their existing radio systems with broadband PTT service allowing them to stay connected, even when they are outside of the LMR coverage area. "Siyata's SD7 rugged push-to-talk over cellular radio handset is an industry-leading device that offers UScellular business customers an alternative to land-mobile radios," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular. "Launching this solution with ESChat and Siyata allows us to deliver a full PTT ecosystem for both RF radio system operators and customers without their own RF radio system."

ESChat's PTT works anywhere a data connection is available, whether using a cellular network or Wi-Fi. Organizations can instantly and securely talk with and locate members of their team, regardless of their network or device. ESChat leads the broadband PTT industry, serving government and enterprise business customers with mission critical service availability, live and historical location tracking and easy-to-use contact and group selection.

The Siyata SD7 is a rugged, Android-based, PTT device with excellent sound quality that operates over the high-bandwidth 4G LTE network. Its IP68 rating, resistance to water and dust, drop protection and robust battery make it well-suited for use in harsh environments. Importantly, there is no need to invest in infrastructure such as radio towers or repeaters.

More information about this service is available at business.uscellular.com/solutions.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

uscdlmediarelations@uscellular.com

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

