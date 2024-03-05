Anzeige
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Iveco Group N.V. publishes its 2023 Annual Report and calls the Annual General Meeting

Turin, 5th March 2024. Iveco Group N.V..

Iveco Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2023 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of its Shareholders (AGM), that will be held in Amsterdam on 17th April 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (noontime) CEST.

In addition, the agenda of the AGM includes the discussion of the Company's dividend policy, the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of euro 0.22 per outstanding common share, the remuneration report (advisory voting only), the granting of discharge to the members of the Board, the (re)appointment of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the Company's Independent Auditor and the replacement of the existing authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company. In addition, as per the Dutch Corporate Governance Code Monitoring Committee's recommendation, the AGM is called to discuss the chapter in the Annual Report outlining its corporate governance structure and compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code as revised in 2022. Finally, the Board has opted to submit to the AGM's discussion the Company's voluntary Sustainability Report, aimed at providing its stakeholders a comprehensive overview of Iveco Group's operations, integrating its financial results and economic goals with its environmental and social ones.

Subject to Shareholders' approval Iveco Group common shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 22nd April 2024. The record date for the dividend will be 23rd April 2024 and the dividend will be paid on 24th April 2024.

The Annual Report, the Sustainability Report, the Notice of the AGM, the relevant Explanatory Notes, the instructions for voting, and other AGM materials were also published today and are available on the Company's website at www.ivecogroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240305_PR_Iveco_Group_AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9beb868-5228-41e0-9690-0dc54b8bd3c7)

