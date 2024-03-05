Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - "A change has occurred in the key drivers of living a longer, healthier life," says Steve Prince, FCIA, President of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA). "Previous studies said that wealth was the major driver. But recent studies say that education is now a bigger factor than wealth."

The CIA has published its latest insight statement, Education and Longevity, prepared by CIA members Peter Gorham (FCIA), Jie (Jessica) Ji (FCIA) and Shantel Aris (ACIA).

Studies based on looking at many countries show a connection between education level and life expectancy. The CIA's statement not only explores this relationship but also demonstrates how higher educational attainment correlates with extended lifespans and contributes to enhanced overall health outcomes.

Key highlights of Education and Longevity include:

An analysis of the correlation between wealth and longevity

Global differences in education levels and their impact on longevity

The impact on years lived as well as health levels during those years

Social security and health care spending

The statement is available in English and French on the CIA's website.

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 6,000 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.

