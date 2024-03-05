Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2024 | 19:50
Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Celebrates Women's History Month by Honoring Doña Amalia Bacardí Moreau's Legacy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Bacardi Limited

This Women's History Month at Bacardi, we're shining a spotlight on the countless women past, present and future who contribute to the company's enduring legacy.

To kick off this month-long celebration, Bacardi shares the story of Doña Amalia Bacardí Moreau, one of the original fearless women of her day who was the family matriarch and wife of Bacardi company founder Don Facundo.

It was Doña Amalia's idea to adopt the bat as a logo for her husband's budding rum business, cementing its recognition as 'the rum of the bat' across Cuba and the entire world soon after. Today, BACARDÍ remains the World's Most Awarded Rum and the iconic red and black bat still graces each bottle label. In tandem with lending her savvy marketing skills, Doña Amalia provided Bacardi with essential capital from her own savings to ensure its success. In a largely male-dominated industry, Doña Amalia's involvement in her family's spirits company broke the mold and paved the way for the countless women in the more than 162-year legacy of Bacardi.

Today at Bacardi, Doña Amalia continues to inspire each of us to create a workplace where everyone feels like they belong. Our commitment at Bacardi to unleash the potential of current and future female talent is stronger than ever. See why Bacardi was recognized by Forbes on the list of World's Top Companies for Women 2023 and a certified Great Place to Work© in more than 50 sites globally.

Learn more about Bacardi life at www.bacardilimited.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
