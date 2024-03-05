Antea Group Collaborates With the American Bar Association To Publish Article on Water Resources in the Colorado River Basin

"Regulating Resilience: Climate-Water Dynamics in the Colorado River Basin"

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Antea Group consultants Natalya Holm, PE, and Logan St. John collaborated with the American Bar Association (ABA) to give their insights on the overallocation of water resources in the Colorado River Basin, exacerbated by climate change impacts. The article, titled "Regulating Resilience: Climate-Water Dynamics in the Colorado River Basin," was published by the ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources.

Holm and St. John write in the article that, "the Colorado River Basin is the largest and most crucial water resource in the American Southwest… However, water has been steadily disappearing from the Colorado River Basin over the last century. The consistent loss of Colorado River water became the subject of public concern in August 2021 when the Bureau of Reclamation declared the first ever water shortage on the Colorado River."

They go on to note that since its inception of the Colorado River Compact in 1922, the Colorado River has been overallocated and the Compact promised more water than the river could actually deliver. Now, climate change is exacerbating water scarcity in the Colorado River Basin, and to correct that, there needs to be a systemic transformation of water management practices informed by science.

Holm and St. John emphasize that, "There is no single solution to suddenly produce enough water to satisfy all demand within the basin. Alleviating water scarcity requires the combination of implementing scientifically supported conservation approaches and holistic management."

Through transforming water management practices in this basin, lessons learned from the process can be applied to other critical basins in the United States and across the globe.

To learn more about this topic and read the full article written by Natalya Holm, PE, and Logan St. John, visit the American Bar Association?website.?

Read the Full Article Here

About the American Bar Association?

The ABA was founded in 1878 on a commitment to set the legal and ethical foundation for the American nation. Today, it exists as a membership organization and stands committed to its mission of defending liberty and pursuing justice. They work tirelessly to uphold the ideals of liberty and justice ForAll, and to promote the best quality legal education, competence, ethical conduct and professionalism, and pro bono and public service work in the legal profession. They aim to eliminate bias and enhance diversity, serve their members, and increase public understanding of and respect for the rule of law, the legal process, and the role of the legal profession at home and throughout the world.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.





