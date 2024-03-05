Ethisphere Names Southwire as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Southwire is pleased to announce that it has received the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This year 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

Ethisphere launched the World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program to measure and showcase the superior achievements of organizations that are committed to doing business with ethics and integrity. The process includes a 243-point assessment, documentation review and research into an organization's reputation and ethical practices and provides a way for organizations to assess their own programs against leading practices.

"We are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the first time," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "We believe that, as Southwire moves forward in a changing and increasingly competitive industry, the company will continue to be an employer of choice and meet its challenges by doing the right thing for all stakeholders."

Southwire is Powered by Integrity and is committed to staying true to its legacy of acting with honesty and treating one another with respect. This sentiment applies to all aspects of how Southwire operates - driving the organization to model effective leadership, practice sustainable sourcing and act ethically each day.

"Southwire strives for every employee to feel valued, respected and empowered. We are honored to be chosen by Ethisphere as one of its World's Most Ethical Companies for 2024. This significant milestone highlights our longstanding commitment to Doing Right, one of our core tenets of sustainability," said Burt Fealing, executive vice president, general counsel, chief ethics and compliance officer, chief sustainability officer and corporate secretary."Thank you to all of our team members who continue to act with integrity and do business the right way while leading with purpose and inspiring positive change."

The data submitted by each organization undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere's panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Southwire for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. For questions about Southwire's Ethics and Compliance program, email doing.right@southwire.com or visit https://www.southwire.com/sustainability/doing-right-connection. For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

2024 Placement Marks Southwire's First Appearance on this List

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southwire

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire

View the original press release on accesswire.com