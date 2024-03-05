Farient Advisors Names Angela Moe Partner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Farient Advisors, a leading independent executive compensation, performance, and corporate governance consultancy, today announced the promotion of Angela Moe to partner. Angela joined Farient as an analyst after receiving a BS degree from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations with a concentration in statistics and a minor in business. Prior to graduation, Angela worked in human resources workforce planning at NextEra Energy where she identified ways in which to improve diversity goals and recommended strategies for succession planning.

At Farient, Angela has been instrumental in developing compensation plans that support corporate strategy to ensure alignment between executives and shareholders. Her strategic insights inform the firm's work for clients ranging from S&P 500 companies to privately-held and entrepreneurial organizations. Her experience spans multiple industries, including oil and gas, financial services, technology, utilities, consumer products, and industrials. Angela also serves on Farient's Operating Committee, which oversees training and recruitment.

In addition, Angela leads client relationships and many of the firm's business development efforts. She works closely with global clients on compensation and corporate governance issues, and collaborates with the Global Governance and Executive Compensation (GECN) Group, where Farient is a founding partner.

"As Farient continues to grow and evolve amidst a changing business landscape, it's essential for us to continue to build our bench of experts at the partner level," said Farient founder and CEO Robin A. Ferracone. "To this end, Angela is a welcome addition to the senior leadership team. We look forward to ongoing growth and success for Angela and Farient."

Angela lives in New York City with her husband, Bennett Kenyon, and their dog, Butters.

Learn more about Farient's senior leadership team at www.farient.com/team.

About Farient Advisors

Farient Advisors LLC is an independent premier executive compensation, performance, and corporate governance consultancy. Farient provides a full array of services, linking business strategy to compensation through a tailored, analytically rigorous, and collaborative approach. Farient has locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Louisville and works with clients globally through its partnership in the Global Governance and Executive Compensation (GECN) Group. Farient is a certified diverse company and is recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

Media Contact:

Brian Sherry

Stern Strategy Group

908-325-3860

bsherry@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: Farient Advisors

View the original press release on accesswire.com