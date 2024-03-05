Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J88N | ISIN: IE00B8KQN827 | Ticker-Symbol: 3EC
Tradegate
05.03.24
18:25 Uhr
270,30 Euro
-2,90
-1,06 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
266,90267,8020:54
266,90267,8020:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EATON
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EATON CORPORATION PLC270,30-1,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.