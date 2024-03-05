IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that its financial results for the three month and full year periods ended December 31, 2023 (the "4Q/FY23 Earnings Results") are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (10am UK time) on Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 4Q/FY23 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 8.30am ET (12.30pm UK time)

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 9347200.

To register for the webcast please click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305069908/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com