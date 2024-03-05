Anzeige
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2024
Engage2Excel: Andrea Shepherd Named an 'Influential Woman in RPO' for Third Year by Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, is pleased to announce Andrea Shepherd, senior vice president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, was named by the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) as an Influential Woman in RPO for the third year.

"I am so honored to have Andrea on our team," says Darren Findley, president of recruitment solutions. "She is continuously pushing herself to adapt and learn what is needed from our clients and employees to help them succeed. Her compassion towards the teams and our clients is apparent, making her a huge asset to Engage2Excel."

Andrea's 25+ years of experience spans globally, and her ability to identify business opportunities and efficiencies is seen in her leadership. She has overseen the internal hiring and expansion of our India, Philippines, and, most recently, Poland teams - increasing headcount by 70%. Her passion and commitment to the RPO industry are unparalleled, and her ability to lead and help others advance in their careers is an inspiration.

"I am thrilled to be featured on the Influential Women in RPO List for the third year," says Andrea. "I work alongside some of the brightest and hardest-working people in the industry, and I am proud to work with them daily. In addition, to be listed alongside these other incredible women is an honor."

For a complete list of RPOA's Women in RPO Award winners, click here.

Contact Information:

Melissa Meunier
VP of Marketing
mmeunier@engage2excel.com
508.222.2900

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
