CNH Industrial: CNH Brand Attends National Farm Machinery Show and Showcases New Tech

The Kentucky-based National Farm Machinery Show featured next-level announcements from Case IH, a brand of CNH, which continues to drive purposeful solutions for producers. Building on the legacy of Axial-Flow® and Steiger®, Case IH not only showcased the recently unveiled AF11 and the next generation corn head, designed to match its capacity, but also introduced Quadtrac® Heavy Duty Suspension for Steigers. These machines up the ante in track technology.

"We know that farmers are looking to pick corn faster, cleaner and with as little downtime as possible," says Leo Bose, harvesting segment lead for Case IH. "When paired with an Axial-Flow combine, like the AF11, this durable corn head will deliver maximized capacity and throughput."

In addition to leadership in harvesting, Case IH once again sets the bar in track technology with the introduction of the Quadtrac Heavy-Duty Suspension (HDS), optional for model year 2025.

"We have significantly reduced vibrations felt in the cab for the operator, while also improving efficiency and performance in the field through a larger drive wheel and longer track," says Morgen Deitrich, tractor segment lead for Case IH. "Building hydraulic suspension into our Quadtracs was the next evolution for Steiger tractors. It comes down to being purposeful in how we deliver solutions to our customers, whether it be comfort, maintenance or just overall experience."

Attendance at the National Farm Machinery Show demonstrates CNH's commitment to innovating in precision tech for a more sustainable future for farmers in North America and around the globe.

AF11 Class 10+ combine takes center stage in first public showing

