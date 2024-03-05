CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Named WELL Enterprise Provider of the Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE

CBRE has been named the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) WELL Enterprise Provider of the Year, reflecting its leadership in creating workplaces that support the well-being of people. The IWBI celebrates organizations and individuals that are making outstanding strides in health, well-being and equity.

CBRE's global team of more than 600 sustainability specialists, including 85 who are WELL accredited, has facilitated WELL certifications for more than 21 million square feet on behalf of its clients as well as CBRE's own operations. This includes CBRE's Downtown Los Angeles office, which was the first building in the world to become WELL Certified in 2013.

In addition to this prestigious company award, CBRE's UK Health & Wellbeing Lead, Giulia Mori, was named a IWBI 2024 WELL Faculty 'Rising Star' for her advocacy for the healthy building movement. This is the second consecutive year that a CBRE professional has been so honored; Laura Serafini, Associate Director, CBRE Italy, was a recipient in 2023.

"CBRE is committed to creating spaces which support health, well-being and equity and this award is testament to our leadership in this area. We recognise that healthy buildings create healthy workplace experiences, which in turn lead to more productive and effective organisations. We look forward to continuing our work with WELL to deliver optimal business environments that enable our clients' workforces to thrive" Kaela Fenn-Smith, Managing Director, Sustainability and ESG Consultancy, CBRE

"We're thrilled with CBRE's various achievements, showcased through our IWBI Awards. Giulia Mori is a fantastic advocate of the WELL movement, and CBRE's designation of WELL Enterprise Provider of the Year Award is emblematic of their commitment to people-first places. We are proud to work with such committed partner." Giovanna Jagger Senior Director Global Market Development, EMEA, IWBI

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

