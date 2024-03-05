Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2024 | 23:02
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NX Development Corp. is Granted Orphan-Drug Designation Status by US FDA for Gleolan in Ovarian and Related Cancers

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / NX Development Corp. (NXDC) has achieved another milestone as we proudly announce the recent granting of orphan-drug status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Gleolan (aminolevulinic acid HCl). This designation was provided for the "real-time detection and visualization of epithelial ovarian tumors during debulking surgery."

NXDC Logo

NXDC Logo
Logo of NXDC



Dr. Salvatore DeSena, CEO of NX Development Corp., shared this excitement, stating, "On behalf of our entire team, I am proud to announce that NX Development Corp. secured orphan-drug status for Gleolan in ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. This achievement demonstrates NXDC's commitment to exploring new and innovative uses for Gleolan to help patients and surgeons in their fight against these cancers."

"This important milestone underlines the capabilities of aminolevulinic acid HCl in fluorescence-guided surgery. As a group, we aim to expand this further, also to other countries as well, providing support to patients and healthcare professionals combating cancer globally," said Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa, Chairman of the Board of NXDC and CEO of photonamic GmbH & Co KG. (Pinneberg, Germany), parent company to NXDC.

Gleolan is an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma (suspected World Health Organization Grades III or IV on preoperative imaging) as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery. Gleolan has gained clinical recognition for its use in visualizing malignant glioma tissue during surgery.

About NX Development Corp.: NX Development Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of photonamic GmbH & Co. KG., a member of the SBI Holdings Inc. Group (Tokyo, Japan), is dedicated to revolutionizing cancer care through innovative solutions and groundbreaking developments in fluorescence-guided surgery.

About Gleolan

Contact Information

Raquel R.
adminpeopledept@nxdevcorp.com

Alicia M.
mediamarketing@nxdevcorp.com

SOURCE: NX Development Corp.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.