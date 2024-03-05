The Boss is Back in 2024! The Boss Hog Breaks all the Rules at Soulman's Bar-B-Que

The Award-winning Supreme Sandwich Piles on the Pork at North Texas' Favorite Family-Owned Spot

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Back by popular demand, Soulman's Bar-B-Que proudly announces the return of the Boss Hog, a hearty sandwich full of hickory-smoked ham, pulled pork, sausage, and bacon piled generously on the one and only Original King's Hawaiian bun, for a limited time March 4 - May 31, 2024. Guests can try the Boss Hog at any of Soulman's Bar-B-Que's 19 locations across North Texas.

Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman's Bar-B-Que, shares the excitement about the Boss Hog's comeback: "Our customers fell in love with the Boss Hog when it debuted in 2016, and its triumphant return in 2021 and 2023 only intensified their passion. Now, we're eager to win over the hearts and appetites of North Texans again in 2024."

True to Soulman's tradition, the mouthwatering meats of the Boss Hog are slow-cooked over hickory heat for maximum flavor. The irresistible combination of ham, pulled pork, sausage, and crispy bacon is nestled deliciously on a King's Hawaiian bun, completing the sandwich's smoky sweetness.

Priced at $8.99 for the sandwich and $13.99 for the combo meal, which includes one of Soulman's signature homemade sides and a 32-ounce drink, the Boss Hog is available at all 19 Soulman's locations for a limited time.

"As we celebrate fifty years of serving North Texans our authentic bar-b-que, we are exploring bringing back beloved limited-time favorites from our menu throughout the years. The Boss Hog has always stood out as a fan favorite. Not only is it a joy to prepare, but it has also left a lasting impression on our customers. So, here we are, thrilled to announce the return of the Boss Hog!" Randle said.

About Soulman's Bar-B-Que

For 50 years, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest-to-please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman's had only a few simple goals-serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman's original family recipes are still the foundation for the company's success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked "low & slow" over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman's currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations. To learn more about Soulman's Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

