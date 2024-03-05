Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new campaign, airesathletes. This initiative aims to connect with professional athletes who, like many, have turned to Aires for the significant benefits its technology offers, particularly in terms of physiological optimization through EMF modulation as well as the proven protection from external EMF sources.

Leading the charge as the first athlete partner in this exciting new campaign is none other than Maycee "The Future" Barber, a formidable presence in the Women's Flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Barber, known for her ambitious goal to become the youngest champion in UFC history, has already captivated fans worldwide with her skill, determination, and inspirational journey within the sport.

From her early beginnings, practicing martial arts at the tender age of three, to her professional ascent after being handpicked for Dana White's Contender Series, Barber's story is one of relentless pursuit and passion for martial arts. Despite facing challenges, including her first professional loss, her resolve remains unshaken, embodying the spirit of a true warrior determined to leave her mark in the UFC.

"As a professional athlete, maintaining my health, wellness, and recovery is vital. I conducted thorough research on the impact of Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF) on our bodies, leading me to seek a company with expertise in counteracting EMF's harmful effects. Aires Tech emerged as the ideal choice. Their products not only improved my physical well-being but also positively affected my mood. Aires Tech's devices are stylish, easily portable, and effortlessly integrate into my life. They're also simple to set up with smartphones, computers, and Wi-Fi routers. I've shared Aires Tech products with friends and family, who have also experienced notable benefits. Adapting to technology, Aires Tech stands out as a superior solution," shared Maycee Barber, reinforcing the impactful benefits of Aires Technology.

American Aires recognizes the importance of optimal performance and recovery for athletes like Maycee, who push their limits daily. The airesathletes campaign is not just about highlighting the protective features of Aires technology but, more so, the profound physiological benefits it brings. By partnering with high-caliber athletes, Aires aims to showcase how its technology can enhance recovery, performance, and overall well-being, making it a critical tool for any human aiming for optimal health and peak performance.

"While Aires is renowned for our scientific breakthrough in shielding biological systems from technogenic EMFs, our partnership with Maycee Barber underscores the equally powerful benefits for human performance and optimization our technology offers. This collaboration with Maycee, who personifies ambition and resilience, elevates our excitement and commitment to transforming human performance and wellbeing. Her journey aligns with our evidence-based approach, highlighting the significant impact Aires Technology has on performance, recovery, sleep, and stress adaptability," reflected Josh Bruni, the CEO of Aires, emphasizing the dual focus of their innovative technology on both protection and optimization.

Maycee Barber's journey from a young martial arts enthusiast teaching karate in Fort Collins, Colorado, to a celebrated UFC fighter, showcases not only her formidable skills and ambition but also the strong support from her family that has propelled her career. Beyond her impressive achievements in the octagon, Maycee has engaged in a variety of interests and projects that highlight her as a multifaceted individual and an inspirational role model. Maycee has cultivated a significant following on social media, where her consistent engagement with fans has strengthened her connection with a broader audience, showcasing her as an accessible and influential figure in the sports community.

With Maycee Barber's anticipated fight at UFC 299 in Miami on March 9th drawing near, Aires is excited to stand with her as she intensely prepares, both mentally and physically, for this significant event. Her dedication to excellence is a testament to the athlete she is, and Aires is thrilled to be in her corner.

Through the airesathletes campaign, American Aires and Maycee Barber are set to inspire athletes, fans and all people, highlighting the intersection of technology, health, and peak human health and performance. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to expand our roster of athlete partners, each with their unique story of excellence and resilience, united by the game-changing benefits of Aires technology.

For more information about American Aires and the airesathletes campaign, please visit www.airestech.com/airesathletes.

In addition, the Company announces an agreement with Torque Capital Partners, ("Torque") (phone: +1-778-908-0353; address: 1030 W Georgia Street - Suite 1507, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2Y3) for consulting services, reporting to the Company's CEO, the enhancement and execution of the Company's corporate development objectives and investor relations initiatives to increase investor awareness and interest in the Company. The agreement is solely focused on Canadian capital markets and increasing awareness of the Company among Canadian investors. The services commenced on March 5, 2024 and continuing for twelve months. The Company will pay Torque CAD$163,000 for its services. The Company will not issue any securities to Torque in consideration of the services. The Company and Torque deal at arm's length and do not have any prior relationship.

The Company has also engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. ("Clarkham") (phone: +44-20-3883-9398; address: Flat 285 - 61 Praed Street, London, W2 1NS, United Kingdom) to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. The services will include the preparation of articles and coverages on several financial platforms and newsletters. The services will also include the translation and distribution of news releases in Germany. The services commenced on March 5, 2024 and end on June 5, 2024. The Company will pay Clarkham EUR€185,500 for its services. The Company will not issue any securities to Clarkham in consideration of the services. The Company and Clarkham deal at arm's length and do not have any prior relationship.

The Company has also engaged SmallCap Communications Inc. ("SmallCap") (phone: +1-250-208-1188; address: 306-310 Water Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1B2) to provide social media management and communications services to the Company. The services commenced on March 5, 2024 and will continue for an initial term of 3 months, following which the agreement will automatically renew for additional three-month terms unless either party provides written notice of non-renewal at least one month prior to the end of the then-current term. The Company will pay SmallCap a monthly fee of CAD$2,500 during the term of the agreement. The Company may also request additional services from SmallCap for a fee of CAD$125 per hour. The Company will also pay to Small Cap a fee of CAD$199 for each influencer booking made, if requested by the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to SmallCap in consideration of the services. The Company and SmallCap deal at arm's length and do not have any prior relationship.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC Pink under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

