Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Frankfurt
05.03.24
08:18 Uhr
9,200 Euro
-0,290
-3,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.03.2024 | 01:24
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

H+H International A/S appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Company announcement No. 552, 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International is pleased to announce the appointment of Bjarne Pedersen as the new Group CFO and member of the Executive Management, effective 1 April 2024. Bjarne succeeds Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen, who will stay with H+H, until end of April 2024, ensuring a smooth handover.

Bjarne Pedersen joined H+H with an auditing and banking background and has worked for H+H for more than 15 years. Bjarne has held various managerial roles across H+H, including responsibilities in areas such as Corporate Finance, IT, Investor Relations, and most recently as Chief Strategy Officer.

"I am pleased to announce that we have decided to appoint Bjarne Pedersen as our new Group CFO. I value him as an experienced and very committed sparring partner and look forward to leading the company together with him. I am also excited to have an internal candidate for such an important role, who can take over seamlessly. At the same time, I thank Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen for his contributions in the last 5 years and wish him the best for his future career." says Jörg Brinkmann

Bjarne Pedersen is 46 years old and holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration and Auditing.

Kent Arentoft

Jörg Brinkmann


Chair

CEO


CONTACT:

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/3941291/2650138.pdf

552 - H+H International announces new CFO

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hh-international-as-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-302080719.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.