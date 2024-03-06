IFF Management Analysts Offer Market Report Insight on Australia's Inflation Trends

In-Depth Analysis: Australia's Inflation Trends Hold Steady Amidst Market Expectations - IFF Management Analysts Decode January's Data, Hinting at RBA's Continuity in Monetary Policy

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Analysts at IFF Management have analysed the latest data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, revealing that Australia's consumer price inflation has maintained a two-year low in January. Contrary to market expectations of a modest uptick, the monthly consumer price index (CPI) data unveiled an annual pace of 3.4 per cent in January, aligning closely with December figures and falling below market projections of 3.6 per cent.

The trimmed mean, a pivotal measure of core inflation, exhibited a marginal decline, slipping from 4.0 per cent in December to 3.8 per cent in January. These trends indicate a persistent subdued level of inflation, prompting market sentiments to lean towards the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintaining its current stance on interest rates.

"Inflation, excluding volatile items and holiday travel, slowed to 4.1 per cent from 4.2 per cent," highlighted the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

January witnessed a monthly CPI decrease of 0.3 per cent, primarily driven by notable reductions in holiday travel, clothing, and petrol prices. Notably, holiday travel experienced a substantial decline of 5.2 per cent compared to the previous month.

"Our analysis underscores the challenges within specific sectors, which contribute to the overall stability of inflation at a lower rate, mitigating the urgency for immediate rate adjustments," commented George Chase, Financial Advisor at IFF Management.

Despite prior efforts by the Reserve Bank of Australia to address rising inflation through interest rate hikes, persistently low inflation figures suggest that further monetary tightening may not be imminent.

William Elliott, Chief Executive Officer at IFF Management, emphasized, "The sustained low inflation environment signals caution towards premature rate actions. It's crucial for policymakers to balance inflation containment with sustaining economic momentum."

With interest rates raised by 425 basis points since May 2022, the RBA currently maintains a 12-year high of 4.35 per cent. However, the central bank remains open to further hikes if necessary to align with its target inflation band of 2-3 per cent.

Meanwhile, financial markets express confidence in the RBA nearing the conclusion of its tightening cycle, with swaps indicating a 60 per cent probability of an initial rate cut in August and an overall easing of 38 basis points by year-end.

As inflation remains subdued, the Australian dollar exhibits minimal fluctuations at $0.6547, reflecting the market's steady stance. Similarly, three-year bond futures persist at 96.26, signalling a cautious yet stable outlook.

About IFF Management

IFF Management, trading name of Investor First Funds Management Limited, is a distinguished wealth management and financial services firm headquartered in the heart of Perth, Western Australia. Established in 1981, IFF Management has built a reputation for serving a diverse and global clientele with tailored investment solutions. Holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFS Licence: 246192), IFF Management remains committed to providing expert financial guidance and fostering long-term client prosperity.

For further information, please contact:

IFF Management

AMP Tower, Level 28, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000, Australia

Phone: +61 8 6385 3260

Email: daniel.gilbert@iff-management.com

Website: www.iff-management.com

Contact Information:

Daniel Gilbert

Head of Marketing

daniel.gilbert@iff-management.com

+61 8 6385 3260

SOURCE: IFF Management

View the original press release on newswire.com.