Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - The new announcement from LinkDaddy focuses on the importance of diversity in a backlink portfolio, which is why its service creates a combination of high-authority dofollow and indexable links from platforms such as Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, DigitalOcean, and more.

Cloud Authority Backlinks Service For Visibility Announced By LinkDaddy

The team uses cloud stacking to create custom HTML pages - each filled with targeted keywords - and these are then interlinked to create a stronger foundation. Each site is published on cloud hosting platforms, creating managed backlinks across a network of trustworthy sites.

According to Semrush data, 66% of website traffic comes from Google, with the top search result receiving over 22% of all clicks. LinkDaddy explains that this is why SEO is so crucial for success, and backlinks are a key ranking factor, signaling authority and trustworthiness to Google's algorithms. The more authoritative the sites linking to a business - and the more diverse the links - the better that business will rank in searches.

The Cloud Authority Backlinks service provides businesses with dofollow and indexable backlinks from web pages with at least 40-page authority. By using cloud computing to generate these high-authority backlinks at scale, LinkDaddy can accelerate the link-building process compared to manual outreach, allowing businesses to gain traction faster.

The agency notes that these backlinks can point either to a company's website or Google Business Profile. Optimizing both assets is key for improving visibility for both local and traditional searches, and increasing the likelihood of customer visits.

In addition to its Cloud Authority Backlinks service, LinkDaddy offers advanced schema markup, clickthrough rate manipulation, social media management, and local citation-building campaigns as part of a multi-faceted online marketing approach.

Tony Peacock, the company founder, states: "We are a leading backlinks SEO agency with a proven track record of success. We understand the importance of having a strong and diverse set of backlinks for your website. That's why we use cloud stacking to build HTML pages on cloud hosting platforms and interlink them, creating a comprehensive network of backlinks."

