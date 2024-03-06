AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s Health Gauge Launches "Follow Your Heart": A Revolutionary Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Measurement Solution

Highlights:

Pioneering Precision: "Follow Your Heart" Integrates Health Gauge's Revolutionary EdgeAI and AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network Measurement Technology to produce a consumer wellness smartwatch solution with medical grade accuracy for blood pressure measurements.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to have received the following from its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc.:

Health Gauge Inc., a leading name in health tech innovation, proudly announces the commercial launch of "Follow Your Heart," a unique wellness-oriented product set to redefine how individuals monitor their blood pressure trends through the convenience of a smart watch. Combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design, "Follow Your Heart" leverages Health Gauge's proprietary and patented AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network measurement technology. The result is a non-invasive solution that is able to provide medical grade accuracy for blood pressure measurements and trends, through the convenience of a smartwatch. The product will be available for purchase through retail pharmacies and other channels catering to individuals managing hypertension.

According to recent statistics, nearly one half of adults in the U.S. suffer from high blood pressure, underscoring the critical need for reliable and accessible blood pressure monitoring solutions. "Follow Your Heart" emerges as a timely response to this health challenge, empowering users to take control of their cardiovascular well-being with ease.

Addressing the Hypertension Epidemic in the United States[1]

Having hypertension puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke, which are leading causes of death in the United States.

In 2021, hypertension was a primary or contributing cause of 691,095 deaths in the United States.

Nearly half of adults have hypertension (48.1%, 119.9 million), defined as a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg or are taking medication for hypertension.

defined as a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg or are taking medication for hypertension. About 1 in 4 adults with hypertension have their hypertension under control (22.5%, 27.0 million).

About half of adults (45%) with uncontrolled hypertension have a blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or higher. This includes 37 million U.S. adults.

About 34 million adults who are recommended to take medication may need it to be prescribed and to start taking it. Almost two out of three of this group (19 million) have a blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or higher.

High blood pressure costs the United States about $131 billion each year, averaged over 12 years from 2003 to 2014.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc., added "We are thrilled to introduce 'Follow Your Heart,' a product that epitomizes our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the betterment of human health. In an era where health consciousness is paramount, 'Follow Your Heart' provides a user-friendly and non-invasive solution for individuals seeking precision in blood pressure trend monitoring. "Follow Your Heart" will help democratize your health and wellness by providing you, the wearer, with immediate and actionable feedback regarding your blood pressure. At AI/ML Innovations Inc., we believe in pioneering innovations that make a tangible impact on people's lives. 'Follow Your Heart' is a testament to that ethos."

[1]https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/facts.htm About Health Gauge https://www.healthgauge.com/ Users can explore the features and benefits of "Follow Your Heart" by visiting the dedicated webpage: https://www.healthgauge.com/follow-your-heart Health Gauge, a majority-owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc., is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through the power of Health Intelligence. With a commitment to leveraging technology for human well-being, Health Gauge provides cutting-edge solutions for personalized health insights. About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/ AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB". On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman For more information about AI/ML Innovations : For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For AI/ML Innovations Investors Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives, and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

