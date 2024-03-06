Peter Kazius nominated to succeed Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Corbion

Corbion announced today that the Supervisory Board has nominated Peter Kazius to succeed Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot as CFO of Corbion. Upon his appointment at the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 15 May 2024, Peter Kazius and Olivier Rigaud, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will form Corbion's Board of Management.



Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot has been CFO and member of Corbion's Board of Management and Executive Committee since 2014. He will hand over his responsibilities after the AGM on 15 May 2024.

Peter Kazius has 25 years of experience in finance leadership positions in the food industry, having worked for Kerry, PepsiCo, and Unilever. He joined Corbion in 2014, and has since then been successful in key finance and business leadership positions including Senior Finance Director for the Food business unit, Vice President Group Business Control and Vice President Group Finance. Currently, he is Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Corporate Development, and M&A at Corbion.

Chair of the Supervisory Board Mathieu Vrijsen said: "As Supervisory Board, we are very pleased that Peter has agreed to become Corbion's next CFO. He is a seasoned finance leader, with a strong track record of driving and delivering results. We would like to express our gratitude to Eddy who, over the years, has delivered significant results in raising the performance of Corbion in terms of profitability and growth."

Corbion CFO Eddy van Rhede added: "It has been my privilege to lead Corbion during its foundational years and thereafter, together with an excellent leadership team and great colleagues across the world. I am proud of the progress achieved together, building our position as industry leader, innovative and sustainable in its practices, whilst creating value for our stakeholders. I am pleased that Peter has been selected to succeed me after having worked closely with him for many years and I trust he will be successful in the role."

CEO Olivier Rigaud comments: "I would like to thank Eddy for his partnership over the five past years. His long-term dedication and leadership to Corbion have been instrumental. I want to welcome Peter to his new role and very much look forward to working closely with him to continue the Corbion journey."

Attachment