Mittwoch, 06.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
05.03.24
21:57 Uhr
4,644 Euro
-0,018
-0,39 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6284,68307:25
4,6444,68005.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2024 | 07:10
85 Leser



Norsk Hydro: Trond Olaf Christophersen appointed acting CFO in Hydro

Executive Vice President Trond Olaf Christophersen has from March 6, 2024, been appointed acting CFO in Hydro. He replaces CFO Pål Kildemo, who will be leaving Hydro latest August 31 for a competitor.

Trond Olaf Christophersen is currently Executive Vice President for Corporate Development in Hydro. Christophersen will remain in his current role and in addition act as CFO until a new CFO has been appointed. The process to find the new CFO has already started.

On March 1, Hydro announced that Pål Kildemo has decided to leave the company to take the position as CFO in Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA). Kildemo will continue in Hydro until August 31, at the latest. As he now is stepping out of the role as CFO, Kildemo will report to and provide support to the CEO.

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
