Mittwoch, 06.03.2024
Potash-Boom: Milliardengeschäfte warten auf clevere Investoren!
WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
München
05.03.24
09:04 Uhr
3,836 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
06.03.2024 | 08:06
Citycon Oyj: Citycon has decided to defer the settlement of the EUR 300 million Green Bond announced on 28 February 2024

Citycon Oyj Investor News 6 March 2024 at 8:45 hrs

HELSINKI, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon notes the announcement by Standard and Poor's on 6 March 2024 that it has revised its outlook on Citycon to negative whilst affirming the Company's long-term senior unsecured rating of BBB-. Citycon has decided to defer the settlement of the EUR 300 million Green Bond announced on 28 February 2024. Citycon expects the revised settlement date of the bond to be on or about 8 March 2024.

For further information, please contact:??
Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-has-decided-to-defer-the-settlement-of-the-eur-300-million-green-bond-announced-on-28-february-2024-302081039.html

