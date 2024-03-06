Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners signs preferred supply agreement with LS Cable for Taiwan project

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has today, during the Danish Climate Minister's visit to Korea, signed a preferred supply agreement with LS Cable for the supply of offshore and onshore cables to CIP's third offshore wind project in Taiwan, the 500MW Feng Miao 1 project

SEOUL, South Korea and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract specifies that LS Cable, a Korea-based industrial corporation and one of the biggest cable manufacturers worldwide, will supply offshore export cables, inter-array cables and onshore export cables from their Korean manufacturing facility to the 500 MW Feng Miao 1 offshore wind project in Taiwan. CIP was awarded Feng Miao 1 in the first round of Taiwan's Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in December 2022.



The joint statement was signed during the Korea-Denmark Wind Business Conference today in Seoul, which was attended by Lars Aagaard, Danish Climate Minister, and Namho Choe, Korean Vice Minister for the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Feng Miao 1 project is owned by CIP's Flagship Fund V (CI V), and is currently in the late development stage, finalising design and procurement in preparation for financial close. This is the fourth cable supply collaboration between LS Cable and CIP's offshore wind projects in Asia, following Changfang Xidao and Zhong Neng in Taiwan and Jeonnam Offshore Wind 1 in Korea.

"We thank LS Cable for their continuous commitment to delivering the best quality cable systems to our offshore wind projects both in Taiwan and South Korea. The fact that we have now signed our fourth agreement is a testimony to the strong relationship between our two companies," said Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner and Head of Asia-Pacific at CIP.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 28 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 160 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 12 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

