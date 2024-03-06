Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024
Potash-Boom: Milliardengeschäfte warten auf clevere Investoren!
WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Frankfurt
06.03.24
08:06 Uhr
1,450 Euro
-0,005
-0,34 %
06.03.2024 | 08:31
ROCTOOL: As JEC World 2024 takes place, OLLOW integrates Roctool's new R-IDST technology

06-March-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Wednesday 6th of March 2024 
 
 
 
As JEC World 2024 takes place, OLLOW integrates Roctool's new R-IDST technology 
 
 
By investing in R-IDST technology, OLLOW strengthens its production capabilities for molding thermoplastic composites. 
The first installations of R-IDST technology will be operational in the coming months, with the ambition of integration 
on its future 3000 m2 production unit expected in 2025. 
 
R-IDST technology, presented at this year's JEC by Roctool with live demonstrations, offers innovative, 
high-performance heated platen solutions dedicated to heating tooling. These induction-heated, water-cooled platens 
achieve high temperatures, short processing cycles, while guaranteeing optimized energy consumption. 
 
 
This strategic partnership underlines OLLOW's commitment to adopting the latest high-performance technologies to 
develop its high-volume production capacities and offer the market a competitive coupling between material and process. 
 
 
OLLOW's patented technology involves the automated production of hollow textile preforms and their transformation into 
composite parts by thermo-consolidation. The first phase is based on raw material trajectory optimization algorithms 
and continuous production machines, both developed by the start-up. 
The second phase combines OLLOW's own transformation process and high-speed R-IDST technology. 
 
Thanks to this innovative technology, OLLOW gains in operational efficiency and productivity, reinforcing its 
commitment to Social and Environmental Responsibility towards its customers and partners. 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact press / Investor relations 
Aelyon advisors 
Valentine Boivin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelyonadvisors.com 
 
 
 
About Ollow: 
Founded in 2018 under the name 3DiTex by Bertrand Laine and Aymeric Azran, Ollow is a deeptech start-up, producing 
hollow / tubular multilayer composite textiles that can be deformed (bending / section variation). Its patented 
innovation consists of algorithms and machines for continuous textile production, aimed at medium and large production 
runs. Ollow offers a local alternative to outsourcing to Asia, with competitive technology using bio-sourced, 
recyclable and locally sourced thermoplastics. 
For more information: www.ollow-tech.com 
 
 
About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. 
The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer 
products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with 
plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services, induction generators, tooling 
hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing 
secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their 
environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan 
and Germany. 
For more information: www.roctool.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20240306_OLLOW_R_IDS_PR 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1852171 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1852171 06-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

