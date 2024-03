Adani Green Energy has started to supply power from 448. 95 MW of PV plants in western India. From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy announced has started supplying power from 448. 95 MW of solar projects in Khavda, Gujarat. The capacity was switched on by its Adani Green Energy Twenty Four A and Adani Green Energy Twenty Four B subsidiaries. Adani Green Energy Twenty Four A and Adani Green Energy Twenty Four B Ltd also recently switched on 551 MW of solar projects in Khavda in February. Adani Green Energy plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at the site. The planned capacity ...

