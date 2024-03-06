Award-winning StackPath WAAP bolsters application and API protection at the edge

Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of StackPath's web application and API protection (WAAP) solution. A highly regarded security product for protecting applications, the new acquisition will provide Gcore customers with an enhanced, enterprise-grade security solution, incorporating web application firewall (WAF), API security, bot protection, and Layer-7 DDoS mitigation at the edge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306076612/en/

Gcore is the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. (Graphic: Gcore)

The acquisition marks a pivotal advancement in Gcore's mission to deliver comprehensive, edge security services to its customers worldwide. The WAAP will be integrated into Gcore's security product lineup by Q3 2024.

StackPath WAAP was recognised as a cloud WAF leader by independent security solutions assessor, SecureIQLab in a report comparing the security and operational efficiency of multiple cloud WAF solutions.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, comments: "The acquisition of StackPath WAAP marks a significant milestone in our strategic roadmap, underscoring our commitment to continuous innovation of our solutions and edge infrastructure. With its outstanding reputation for quality, StackPath WAAP stands as a premier solution in the market. Its integration will further strengthen our customers' application and API security and provide them with enhanced defences against application-layer DDoS attacks at the edge".

Gcore's extensive edge network spans over 160 points of presence, delivering fast, reliable, and secure digital experiences worldwide. By leveraging its edge network, Gcore brings protection closer to the end user. This approach reduces latency, scales seamlessly against large-scale DDoS attacks, protects against common vulnerabilities, safeguards critical API endpoints, and leverages real-time threat intelligence. A key advantage of StackPath WAAP is its ability to leverage machine learning to detect and mitigate malicious behaviour. As Gcore incorporates the product into its portfolio, it will enhance its capabilities with AI-driven WAF, enabling advanced identification of HTTP patterns to provide enhanced protection and improve mitigation for zero-day attacks.

Gcore will maintain the rapid setup and out-of-the-box features that have made StackPath WAAP easily configurable, and add capabilities including customisation, advanced threat identification, and real-time analytics. Integration is scheduled by Q3 2024, with an early-access version available for customer evaluation in the meantime. Flexible pricing plans will meet the needs of customers based on usage.

"We're passionate about security in the cloud and proud of the WAAP we built at StackPath," said Kip Turco, Chief Executive Officer for StackPath. "When we decided to focus even more specifically on our latency-sensitive, highly distributed edge-computing platform, we knew Gcore would be the perfect home for the continuing innovation of this next-gen WAAP. We look forward to partnering with Gcore even more in the ongoing evolution of cloud, edge, and the security solutions the industry needs."

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Gcore manages its own IT infrastructure across six continents, with leading network performance in Europe, Africa, and LATAM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306076612/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Kira Kurepina, Gcore PR Manager

kira.kurepina@gcore.com