Beroe Inc.: Beroe introduces on-demand geopolitical risk analysis through PRISM enabling C-Suite to protect against ongoing supply chain disruptions

RALEIGH, N.C. and NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, the provider of a SaaS procurement intelligence and analytics platform used by over 80% of Fortune 500 companies, today announced a strategic partnership with PRISM, the global geopolitical and macro risk advisory service. Through this partnership, Beroe's customers will benefit from integrated alerts, reports and insights generated by PRISM's political risk experts into Beroe LiVE.Ai, its AI-Powered Procurement Intelligence Platform.

With current and increasing geopolitical uncertainty, it is crucial for businesses operating global supply chains to know what is happening on a day-to-day basis and how these factors may impact their business, and what this means for their procurement operations.

The 360-degree view of geopolitical and economic factors from PRISM allows Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs), Chief Finance Officers (CFOs) and other C-Suite leaders and their teams to proactively identify and prepare for supply chain risks and disruptions before these impact their business.

All Beroe LiVE.Ai users will immediately have access to top-level PRISM insights, with additional in-depth analysis available for an additional charge. Customers will benefit from forward-looking push alerts as well as visibility of industry implications and impact simulations available at the fingertips.

Beroe provides highly granular AI-powered data and intelligence that helps inform and enable procurement decisions across industry sectors for a wide range of global players. Beroe LiVE.Ai is an AI-powered Procurement Intelligence Platform that surfaces immediate detailed insights to users. The Beroe LiVE.Ai engine also integrates with leading Source-to-Pay, contracting software solutions and enterprise messaging solutions.

"Over the past few years, we have witnessed a large number of highly disruptive worldwide events, unparalleled in the modern era not only for their scale but also the impact on global businesses," said Valekumar Krishnan, Chief Content Officer at Beroe Inc. "While procurement teams have had to react today to risks and disruption to international supply chains, CPOs are having to make strategic decisions for tomorrow against a backdrop of near-constant flux. Access to timely, accurate and insightful intelligence is critical to successfully plan and build a resilient supply chain. By integrating PRISM's research and analysis into our AI-powered procurement intelligence platform we are supporting our customers with access to the most comprehensive suite of the best possible data and insights with which to run their businesses."

PRISM's insights on global risks, including geopolitics, domestic politics, ESG, and economic?shifts, complement Beroe's existing data and information sources, providing actionable intelligence to help both C-Level and Procurement specialists to make strategic decisions around major world events likely to impact production, supply chain and distribution. PRISM provides tailored research, data, analysis, and expertise, helping senior executives and their teams make strategic decisions in high stakes environments.

"Geopolitics and economic uncertainty are the biggest causes of risk to supply chains today. A solution for macro risk tracking is imperative for companies operating on a global scale to be ready for the next major disruption," said Johan Gott, Co-founder of PRISM. "By integrating our intelligence-led and supply-chain focused macro expertise into Beroe's market-leading solution we are providing Chief Procurement Officers and their teams of specialists with the full package of insights to help mitigate risk, manage suppliers and ultimately maximise business returns."

About Beroe

Beroe, has been on procurement's leading edge since the company's founding in 2005, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe's expertise, artificial intelligence tools, and vast amounts of data, enable organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately gain a competitive edge. To learn more, please visit - https://www.beroeinc.com .

About PRISM

PRISM is the world's first macro risk advisory firm dedicated to tackling the geopolitical challenges facing supply chain and procurement leaders. PRISM provides research, analysis and expertise with a focus on simplifying the complexity of the global macro landscape to enable strategic decision-making.

By combining dedicated geopolitical and macro risk expertise with a global network of researchers and cutting-edge technology, PRISM's services provide the most focused and tailored supply chain macro research available.

