Nasdaq Stockholm Strengthens Organization Through New Leadership and Board Appointments

Adam Kostyál is appointed as President of Nasdaq Stockholm as Fredrik Ekström will assume the role as Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Ingrid Albinsson and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg are elected as new board members. Stockholm Sweden, March 6, 2024. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the appointment of Adam Kostyál to President of the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange (Nasdaq Stockholm). Coinciding with Kostyal's appointment, Nasdaq is also announcing new appointments to the Board of Directors, with current Nasdaq President, Fredrik Ekström, assuming the role of Chair of the Board in addition to the appointments of Ingrid Albinsson and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg as new board members. The leadership appointments come at a dynamic time for the wider capital markets ecosystem where Nasdaq Stockholm holds a critical role in making the financial markets more accessible and advancing economic progress for all. The strengthening of the leadership and Board of Directors will support Nasdaq's ambition to further accelerate the strong growth of the Nordic capital market and continuing the exchange's strong track record among companies, institutional and retail investors, as well as the wider ecosystem. "The appointment of Adam as President, Fredrik as Chairman and Ingrid Albinsson and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg joining the Board of Directors is reflective of Nasdaq's commitment to further strengthen the Stockholm exchange as well as our confidence in the opportunities within the Stockholm market. Adam has an outstanding track record at Nasdaq and a strong standing in the Swedish financial market, and I am convinced he will continue to further develop Nasdaq Stockholm as the centre point in the financial ecosystem," said Roland Chai, President of Nasdaq's European Market Services. "Nasdaq Stockholm plays a pivotal role in the Nordic financial ecosystem, providing critical financial infrastructure to a unique investor collective supporting a broad spectrum of companies from large, international, and mature companies on our Main Market to a great number of growth companies on First North," said Adam Kostyál, incoming President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "I look forward to further developing Nasdaq Stockholm, strengthening the local Swedish financial market by leveraging our strong local heritage that has made our market so successful in an increasingly globalising context. We take our role as a market operator very seriously and remain dedicated to strengthening the integrity of our marketplaces by continuing to invest in critical functions such as market surveillance", he continues. Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President of Listing Services, Europe and incoming President of Nasdaq Stockholm started his career at OM Group in 2001 and has since then held various senior leadership roles, including Head of the Strategic Initiative Groups and Vice President of Market Technology Business Development where he was responsible for business development and account management for Eastern and Western Europe. Adam currently serves as Head of Listings in Europe and is primarily responsible for the over 1200 companies listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in the Nordics and Baltics. He has previously held senior positions with Cell Network and Bloomberg. Fredrik Ekström, Senior Vice President, European Fixed Income and ESG and incoming Chair of the Board of Directors of Nasdaq Stockholm, currently serves as President, Nasdaq Stockholm. Fredrik Ekström joined the OM Group in 1999 and has dedicated his professional career to the financial markets, playing a critical role in the successful development of Nasdaq Stockholm. During Fredrik's tenure, Stockholm has firmly established itself as the European leader in taking SMEs public together with the highest annual real returns in the world on equities*. Fredrik will continue to lead Nasdaq's Carbon Market initiatives and Fixed Income business in Europe. The Nasdaq Stockholm Board of Directors has further been strengthened by the appointment of Ingrid Albinsson and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg as new board members. Ingrid brings extensive experience across the asset management and the banking industries, having held leadership positions at SEB, Swedbank and the Seventh Swedish National Pension Fund (AP7). Viveka brings decades of experience across the Swedish capital markets ecosystem, having previously held senior leadership roles within Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Investor AB and SEB and was previously a member of Nasdaq's Advisory Committee for European Market Services. "We are grateful for Fredrik's outstanding contributions to Nasdaq Stockholm and are excited for his continued contributions in his new role as Chairman of the Board. His continued leadership will provide important continuity as we guide Nasdaq Stockholm forward and the new role will allow him to accelerate our Carbon offering together with Puro.earth. I want to thank Andreas Gustafsson and Peter Norman for their valuable contributions and dedicated work as Chairman and Board member as they now step down from their current roles. We are also proud to appoint Ingrid Albinsson and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg to the Board of Directors, bringing significant leadership experience from capital markets Sweden. I look forward to working together with them to further develop Nasdaq Stockholm," said Roland Chai, President of Nasdaq's European Market Services. The appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Everyone will assume their roles on April 1st and Adam Kostyál will report to Roland Chai. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com *Average annual real returns 1966-2023