GlobeNewswire
06.03.2024 | 09:10
Nasdaq Stockholm Strengthens Organization Through New Leadership and Board Appointments

Adam Kostyál is appointed as President of Nasdaq Stockholm as Fredrik Ekström
will assume the role as Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Ingrid Albinsson
and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg are elected as new board members. 

Stockholm Sweden, March 6, 2024. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the
appointment of Adam Kostyál to President of the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange
(Nasdaq Stockholm). Coinciding with Kostyal's appointment, Nasdaq is also
announcing new appointments to the Board of Directors, with current Nasdaq
President, Fredrik Ekström, assuming the role of Chair of the Board in addition
to the appointments of Ingrid Albinsson and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg as new board
members. 

The leadership appointments come at a dynamic time for the wider capital
markets ecosystem where Nasdaq Stockholm holds a critical role in making the
financial markets more accessible and advancing economic progress for all. The
strengthening of the leadership and Board of Directors will support Nasdaq's
ambition to further accelerate the strong growth of the Nordic capital market
and continuing the exchange's strong track record among companies,
institutional and retail investors, as well as the wider ecosystem. 

"The appointment of Adam as President, Fredrik as Chairman and Ingrid Albinsson
and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg joining the Board of Directors is reflective of
Nasdaq's commitment to further strengthen the Stockholm exchange as well as our
confidence in the opportunities within the Stockholm market. Adam has an
outstanding track record at Nasdaq and a strong standing in the Swedish
financial market, and I am convinced he will continue to further develop Nasdaq
Stockholm as the centre point in the financial ecosystem," said Roland Chai,
President of Nasdaq's European Market Services. 

"Nasdaq Stockholm plays a pivotal role in the Nordic financial ecosystem,
providing critical financial infrastructure to a unique investor collective
supporting a broad spectrum of companies from large, international, and mature
companies on our Main Market to a great number of growth companies on First
North," said Adam Kostyál, incoming President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "I look
forward to further developing Nasdaq Stockholm, strengthening the local Swedish
financial market by leveraging our strong local heritage that has made our
market so successful in an increasingly globalising context. We take our role
as a market operator very seriously and remain dedicated to strengthening the
integrity of our marketplaces by continuing to invest in critical functions
such as market surveillance", he continues. 

Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President of Listing Services, Europe and incoming
President of Nasdaq Stockholm started his career at OM Group in 2001 and has
since then held various senior leadership roles, including Head of the
Strategic Initiative Groups and Vice President of Market Technology Business
Development where he was responsible for business development and account
management for Eastern and Western Europe. Adam currently serves as Head of
Listings in Europe and is primarily responsible for the over 1200 companies
listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in the Nordics and Baltics. He has previously held
senior positions with Cell Network and Bloomberg. 

Fredrik Ekström, Senior Vice President, European Fixed Income and ESG and
incoming Chair of the Board of Directors of Nasdaq Stockholm, currently serves
as President, Nasdaq Stockholm. Fredrik Ekström joined the OM Group in 1999 and
has dedicated his professional career to the financial markets, playing a
critical role in the successful development of Nasdaq Stockholm. During
Fredrik's tenure, Stockholm has firmly established itself as the European
leader in taking SMEs public together with the highest annual real returns in
the world on equities*. Fredrik will continue to lead Nasdaq's Carbon Market
initiatives and Fixed Income business in Europe. 

The Nasdaq Stockholm Board of Directors has further been strengthened by the
appointment of Ingrid Albinsson and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg as new board
members. Ingrid brings extensive experience across the asset management and the
banking industries, having held leadership positions at SEB, Swedbank and the
Seventh Swedish National Pension Fund (AP7). Viveka brings decades of
experience across the Swedish capital markets ecosystem, having previously held
senior leadership roles within Corporate Communications and Sustainability at
Investor AB and SEB and was previously a member of Nasdaq's Advisory Committee
for European Market Services. 

"We are grateful for Fredrik's outstanding contributions to Nasdaq Stockholm
and are excited for his continued contributions in his new role as Chairman of
the Board. His continued leadership will provide important continuity as we
guide Nasdaq Stockholm forward and the new role will allow him to accelerate
our Carbon offering together with Puro.earth. I want to thank Andreas
Gustafsson and Peter Norman for their valuable contributions and dedicated work
as Chairman and Board member as they now step down from their current roles. We
are also proud to appoint Ingrid Albinsson and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg to the
Board of Directors, bringing significant leadership experience from capital
markets Sweden. I look forward to working together with them to further develop
Nasdaq Stockholm," said Roland Chai, President of Nasdaq's European Market
Services. 

The appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Everyone will assume their
roles on April 1st and Adam Kostyál will report to Roland Chai. 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com





*Average annual real returns 1966-2023
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
