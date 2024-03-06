Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024
Potash-Boom: Milliardengeschäfte warten auf clevere Investoren!
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
06.03.24
10:43 Uhr
60,60 Euro
+0,50
+0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
06.03.2024 | 09:31
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/04/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/04/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (CS1) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/04/2024 
06-March-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/04/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 05/04/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs 

Receiving ETFs 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME    Index TER  ETF Symbol Trading  Stock     First Trading day of the 
                           CCY     Currency Exchange   Receiving ETF (at Open) 
FR0010655746 Physical  Amundi IBEX 35 IBEX 0,30% EUR CS1 LN GBX    London Stock 05/04/2024 
             UCITS ETF    35                Exchange

Absorbed ETFs 

Absorbed ETFs 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index   TER  ETF Symbol Trading  Stock    Last Trading day of the 
                              CCY    Currency Exchanges  Absorbed ETF (at Close) 
             Amundi ETF MSCI  MSCI                 London 
FR0010655746 Synthetic  Spain UCITS ETF  Spain   0,25% EUR CS1 LN GBX    Stock    04/04/2024 
                      Index                Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 04/04/2024 at close.

- Effective 05/04/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 04/04/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   05/04/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0010655746 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CS1 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 307831 
EQS News ID:  1852117 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2024 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
