DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/04/2024

Amundi Asset Management (CS1) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/04/2024 06-March-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/04/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 05/04/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs

Receiving ETFs ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock First Trading day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) FR0010655746 Physical Amundi IBEX 35 IBEX 0,30% EUR CS1 LN GBX London Stock 05/04/2024 UCITS ETF 35 Exchange

Absorbed ETFs

Absorbed ETFs ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock Last Trading day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Amundi ETF MSCI MSCI London FR0010655746 Synthetic Spain UCITS ETF Spain 0,25% EUR CS1 LN GBX Stock 04/04/2024 Index Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 04/04/2024 at close.

- Effective 05/04/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 04/04/2024 Merger Effective Date 05/04/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CS1 LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 307831 EQS News ID: 1852117 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2024 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)