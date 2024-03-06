Molson Coors is brewing beer with a 300 MW solar project developed by Invenergy. The installation is the largest in the US state of Wisconsin and generates enough power for 90,000 homes. From pv magazine USA Badger Hollow Solar Park in southwestern Wisconsin is providing renewable energy to power Molson Coors' operations in the US state. The 300 MW solar installation, developed by Invenergy, is the largest in Wisconsin and generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 90,000 homes. The Badger Hollow solar installation is co-located with hog farming operations. The project provides tax ...

