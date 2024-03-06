Chinese solar manufacturer Longi has developed a new "anti-dust" module for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market in Australia. The frame sits flush against the glass on the short side, allowing water to wash off. From pv magazine Australia Longi has introduced its new Hi-MO X6 Guardian C&I module at Sydney's Smart Energy Conference. The module for the the Australian market allows water to run freely off its surface, so dusty residue does not build up around the edges where the frame meets the glass. However, the module still has traditional framing on its longer sides, so the modules must ...

