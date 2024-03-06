Humax to launch EV Home Chargers in European market

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humax, the total mobility platform provider, has announced that it is expanding into the global EV charging market, starting with the launch of its EV Home Charger range in Europe. This development is based on the company's experience and technical innovation already established in the Korean market.

Humax's EV Home Charger will be launched under the brand name Humax ECORD. The ECORD is a smart, next-generation charger designed for easy charging at home. Through Humax's self-developed, user-friendly mobile app, car owners can choose between scheduled charging time and manual options. The app can also monitor charging conditions and upgrade software through OTA.

In the UK market, customers will be able to benefit from smart energy efficiencies, such as random delay and off-peak charging, as required by the UK Government. The Humax chargers will also provide solar charging and load balancing functions, using solar energy in the home to charge electric vehicles.

Humax will provide safe and convenient installation services to customers by partnering with skilled installers. Based on its brand awareness in the set-top box market in Europe, Humax UK will begin by offering its EV charging services via its own dedicated website (https://humaxcharging.com/uk). At the same time, Humax in Germany will enter the market through partnerships with local sales and distribution networks.

In addition to supplying EV Home Chargers in Europe, Humax plans to enter the EV Commercial Charger market on a pan-European level, based on its CPO experience in Korea.

Kim Nam-woo, head of overseas sales at Humax, said, "As the global electric vehicle charger installation market grows, Humax will use its own technology and global overseas sales network to build new business growth in the charger market, based on its recognition as the leading brand in the global STB market."

About Humax

Humax is one of the world's largest manufacturers of smart home solutions, connected devices, network and mobility solutions, and markets its range of products in more than 90 countries. For more than 30 years, the company has built a strong reputation as a leading supplier of high quality, feature-rich smart TV products, as well as total mobility solutions with an extensive portfolio of advanced technologies designed for global operators, including a mobility service, device and hub platform, parking operations, shared mobility services and smart building solutions. It also specializes in all-in-one fleet management systems and EV charging technology for domestic and commercial use.

Further information about Humax can be found at https://humaxcharging.com/uk

