Atos International: The Atos, Open and Sopra Steria Consortium selected by UGAP to support the digital transformation of public services

The Atos, Open and Sopra Steria Consortium selected by UGAP to support the digital transformation of public services

The Consortium's project management assistance and third-party application maintenance services fulfill the complete requirements for customers of France's leading public procurement agency.

Paris, France - March 6, 2024 - The digital services companies Atos, Open and Sopra Steria, in a Consortium headed by Atos, today announce that they have been selected by the Union des Groupements d'Achats Publics (UGAP) to supply project management assistance (AMOE) and third-party application maintenance (TMA) services, in response to UGAP's new IT Intellectual Services (PII) contract.

The Consortium, whose previous co-owners were Atos and Open, has been strengthened by the addition of Sopra Steria and is based on strong business and technological expertise as well as extensive national coverage which includes French overseas territories. The Consortium's UGAP Central Unit embodies the joint governance set-up by Atos, Open and Sopra Steria in order to guarantee the proper execution of services, capitalize on knowledge and maximize responsiveness.

UGAP's customers - local authorities, health stakeholders, public institutions, ministries, funds and companies including private establishments with a public mission - can rely on the Group for the implementation of application development and maintenance services covered by the contract.

The services offered by the Consortium are designed to meet the diverse needs of public service organizations, taking into consideration the maturity and strategic priorities of each. It meets the modernization and digital transformation objectives of public stakeholders whose public service mission includes supporting environmental and societal transitions.

New digital sustainability services are also being offered, such as quantifying the environmental impact of a project, implementing CSR indicators, or the analysis and improvement of existing application assets by measuring the carbon footprint of the applications developed and maintained.

The complementary skills and production resources of the three co-contractors enable them to deliver the same quality of local service to all major clients and small local authorities throughout France. The Consortium employs more than 20,000 experts in integration, digital transformation and application maintenance, operating from more than 100 industrialized shared service centers with high levels of automation and consistent project execution, complemented by a network of regional agencies.

The Consortium has established a unique partnership ecosystem of around 220 subcontractor companies, including more than 180 very small enterprises (VSEs), small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups. This regional digital network for public customers is completed by the expert know-how concentrated in 10 Atos Inno'Labs, facilities dedicated to co-innovation in partnership with universities and national research centers.

"UGAP embodies responsible public procurement. By pooling our expertise and means of production, we have jointly developed a range of services that reflects this commitment. No matter what the business and digital transformation objectives of UGAP's customers are, our priority is to demonstrate the operational performance of this market through the quality of service provided, reinforcing UGAP's strategic role in digitalizing France's territories" said Raoul Roth, CEO, Atos France, Frédéric Sebag, President, Open and Grégory Wintrebert, CEO, Sopra Steria France.

About UGAP

As the first public purchasing agency in France, UGAP acts for public procurement. For more than 50 years, it has been supporting public players with fair purchasing in support of a competitive and sustainable economy. The agency offers high-performance solutions and services directly accessible by local authorities, government services, hospitals and the medico-social sector. The tendering procedures are carried out by UGAP experts who also ensure the entire commercial relationship, from the request for quotation to delivery, including invoicing and the management of potential disputes.

As a key player in the implementation of responsible purchasing policies, UGAP stands out for its objective and measurable CSR commitment. It has set out a roadmap until 2025 to keep on progressing. Thus, 96.7% of its contracts include an environmental provision and 52.9% a social provision. 65% of its suppliers are SMEs, and 97% of contract holders are located in France. The public procurement agency has been holding the "Supplier Relations and Responsible Purchasing" label since 2013.

In 2023, its overall activity amounted to €6.67 billion excluding VAT.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Open

With 4,000 employees and a turnover of €420 million in 2023, Open is positioned as the trusted partner of large French public and private companies, committed to their IT and digital transformation. The company operates mainly in France and internationally in Luxembourg and Romania. Its mission: to advise its clients in their transformation trajectory, to design, build and operate agile, resilient and secure information systems and to provide innovative software solutions in SaaS mode, based on its three areas of expertise: technological, industrial and sectoral.

Open's raison d'être is part of a logic for the future "To make digital technology the vector for the transformation of a more human and sustainable world" in line with its corporate values: Agility, Responsibility, Commitment. To learn more about Open: www.open.global

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 56,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognized for its consulting, digital services and software development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organizations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenues of €5.8 billion.

Sopra Steria

