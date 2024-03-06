AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258
Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2024:
Bond code: AECI05
ISIN: ZAG000199258
Coupon: 9.790%
Interest amount due: R 13 058 250.68
Bond code: AECI06
ISIN: ZAG000199266
Coupon: 9.900%
Interest amount due: R 11 477 219.18
Interest period: 11 December 2023 to 10 March 2024
Payment date: 11 March 2024
Date convention: Following Business Day
6 March 2024
Debt sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)