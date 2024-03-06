Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024
Potash-Boom: Milliardengeschäfte warten auf clevere Investoren!
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
06.03.24
08:06 Uhr
4,480 Euro
+0,020
+0,45 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
06.03.2024 | 11:06
AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2024:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199258

Coupon: 9.790%

Interest amount due: R 13 058 250.68

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199266

Coupon: 9.900%

Interest amount due: R 11 477 219.18

Interest period: 11 December 2023 to 10 March 2024

Payment date: 11 March 2024

Date convention: Following Business Day

6 March 2024

Debt sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


