Marula Mining Plc - Appointment of Community Relations Manager and Community Engagement in Samburu County, Kenya

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

6 March 2024

Appointment of Community Relations and Development Manager and Commencement of Community Engagement in Samburu County, Kenya

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. James Mugambi as the Community Relations and Development Manager at the Larisoro Manganese Mine ("Larisoro" or the "Mine") and the commencement of community engagement programs and activities in Samburu County, Kenya.

This follows the recently signed binding terms sheet ("Term Sheet") with Kenyan manganese mine operator Gems and Industrial Minerals Limited ("GIM"), under which the Company will secure a 60% commercial interest in Larisoro, located in Samburu County in Northern Kenya.

Highlights:

Mr James Mugambi joins Marula Mining's wholly owned subsidiary Muchai Mining Kenya Limited ("MMK") as the Community Relations and Development Manager

Mr Mugambi holds a degree in Political Economics from Concordia University of Alberta (Canada) and is currently pursuing a Master's in Community Development through the University of Kwazulu Natal in South Africa

Mr Mugambi brings extensive experience in community engagement and development, having first been involved at the Larisoro Mine when it first commenced operations in 2012 and also through his former role with GIM as the site manager where he has managed daily operations and community relations since 2022

The appointment of Mr Mugambi affirms the Company's commitment to community engagement and sustainable development

Marula to now commence broad community engagement programs in Samburu County with GIM and with all key stakeholders and communities as it looks to support the plans to increase monthly manganese ore production through its investment in new mining and processing equipment

Marula to also commence refurbishment work at the Nakwamor Primary School, located close to the Larisoro Mine and partner with the Mayflower Children's Foundation on its health and education activities there

Appointment of Mr. James Mugambi

Mr. James Mugambi has been appointed as Community Relations and Development Manager at the Larisoro Mine. Mr. Mugambi brings extensive experience in community engagement and development, honed through years of direct involvement via his former role with GIM as the site manager at the Larisoro mine, where he has managed daily operations since 2022. In this role, he engaged with the community by holding meetings and implementing Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, becoming a trusted member of the community.

In this new role, Mr. Mugambi will oversee engagement with local communities, aiming to enhance well-being and implement impactful development activities. Mr. Mugambi is well-prepared and qualified to lead Marula's initiatives aimed at fostering positive relationships and sustainable development within the communities surrounding our operations.

Mr. Mugambi will work closely with Ms. Eunice Wairima, the Company's Social Corporate Responsibility and ESG Manager based in Nairobi and through to Independent Non-Executive Director Ms. Hannah Wang'Ombe, in her role as Chair of the Company's Environment and Social Responsibility Committee.

Commencement of Community Engagement Programs

In conjunction with Mr. Mugambi's appointment, Marula is also pleased to announce that with GIM, it is to now commence broad community engagement programs in Samburu County, Kenya.

The Company is looking to engage effectively with all key stakeholders and immediate communities at the Larisoro Mine and is implementing programs that are centred around trust, communication and collaboration and effective community participation and collaboration.

Given the Company's planned investment to increase monthly manganese ore production at the Larisoro Mine through the purchase of new mining and processing equipment, the Company will be looking to foster local employment, implement skill development programs, prioritise procurement from local suppliers, and support local businesses in the mining value and value addition chain at the Larisoro Mine.

These programs will mark another significant milestone in the Company's commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development across all of its operating activities.

The Company is also proposing to now work with the Mayflower Children's Foundation and GIM, in refurnishing the Nakwamor Primary School, which is located close to the Larisoro Mine. This work will include upgrades to the school's facilities, the provision of books, stationary and other school materials, as well as new desks and supply of playground and sporting equipment.

Jason Brewer, CEO of Marula Mining, commented:

"We are thrilled to have James Mugambi join our team and to become an integral part of our community engagement programs. His appointment reflects our commitment to the communities we operate within and our recognition of the need for his experience in this area. James brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the local community dynamics, which will be crucial as we move forward with our community engagement initiatives.

"I look forward to working alongside James and in setting a benchmark in our Company's local community engagement, and responsibly intertwining and balancing our growth plans at the Larisoro Mine with balancing the expectations and desires of community and environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

"Our partnership with the Mayflower Children's Foundation and the initiatives at Nakwamor Primary School epitomises our belief in the power of education and community development. We look forward to the positive impacts these efforts will have and to expanding our initiatives to further support our communities."

James Mugambi, Marula's Community Relations and Development Manager at Larisoro, commented:

"I am delighted to be joining the team at Marula, as the Company marks its first investment in Kenya's mining sector. During my time spent as site manager at the Larisoro Mine, I cultivated strong relationships with the local community by carrying out various initiatives, conducting meetings, and providing employment opportunities, which has led to me establishing fantastic relationships with the community.

"I look forward to supporting the team in any way that I can, especially through further solidifying the already strong ties built with the community in Samburu."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy. Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi Investor Relations Email: jason@marulamining.com Email: info@marulamining.com AQSE Corporate Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker Peterhouse Capital Limited,

Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Financial PR and IR BlytheRay Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution:

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.