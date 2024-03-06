



TOKYO, Mar 6, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Triton(1) - a one-ton pickup truck - and the all-new Xforce compact SUV have won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 in the product design discipline(2).Mitsubishi Motors offers fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board. The company is committed to providing customers with reliability and excitement by pursuing its core values of dynamic strength, robustness and authenticity backed by function, and thereby creating design that evolve with the times.Identifying outstanding design for 70 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design awards organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH based in Hannover, Germany. For the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, around 11,000 entries submitted from 72 countries were judged by a jury of 132 international design experts based on five criteria - idea, form, function, differentiation and impact."We are truly honored to receive one of the most distinguished design awards in the world for the two all-new models we launched this fiscal year," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors. "I believe each model was recognized for expressing its own character in a unique form - the Triton shows a daring expression, and the Xforce adopts an agile look - while also combining robustness, which is typical of Mitsubishi Motors' design. This award will become our driving force in introducing the Triton and the Xforce to even more customers."All-new TritonThe all-new Triton is a one-ton pickup truck which traces its roots to the Forte introduced in 1978. Since then, about 5.7 million units have been produced over five generations and sold in approximately 150 countries around the world, making it Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model.Based on the Beast Mode design concept, the all-new Triton expresses toughness and strength expected of a pickup truck, while at the same time demonstrating an imposing look with ruggedness and agility. The interior features a robust, horizontally themed instrument panel that allows drivers to easily see changes in the position of the vehicle while driving. The dials and switches can be operated with ease even when wearing gloves, and the steering wheel, grips and door handles are designed with a focus on grip comfort and sturdiness.iF DESIGN AWARD website https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/mitsubishi-triton/643331Special websitehttps://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/tritonAll-new XforceThe all-new Xforce is a compact SUV that provides comfort and practicality including a spacious cabin and versatile storage spaces well-balanced in a maneuverable, compact body size, as well as offering road handling that allows safe, secure ride in various weather or road conditions.Based on the design concept of Silky & Solid, the upper part of the body expresses an airy silkiness, while the lower part of the body adopts solid and powerful proportions, creating a stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling. Inside, a sophisticated interior with a cutting-edge feel is created by integrating a 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio and a digital driver display into a large monolithic display panel.iF DESIGN AWARD website https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/mitsubishi-xforce/643198Special website https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/xforce/(1) The Triton is sold as the L200 in some markets.(2) The winners of the iF DESIGN AWARD are selected in nine disciplines which include product design, packaging design, communication design, interior architecture, professional concept, service design, architecture, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI).