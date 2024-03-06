Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - Qatar Airways, a trailblazer in the aviation industry and multiple award-winner, has collaborated with UneeQ, a pioneer in digital human technology, to launch Sama 2.0, the first full-production artificially intelligent digital human in the airline industry. Complete with her own backstory, including her childhood in Doha and training as a flight attendant for Qatar, Sama (meaning 'sky' in Arabic) is a proud ambassador.

She made her debut at the prestigious ITB conference, the travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, on March 5, showcasing a new era in customer experience and interaction in air travel. At the ITB conference, Sama will be a central feature, interacting with attendees, and media, and even engaging in games with visitors. Following the event, she will continue to evolve and train within the Qverse, Qatar Airways' immersive online platform.





Sama delivers conversation through generative AI, powered by Synanim, UneeQ's real-time, lifelike animation technology. In 2023 UneeQ also launched Synapse, which ensures the conversation remains safe, relevant, and private. Initially fluent in English, she'll be expanding to Arabic and other languages later this year with capabilities for real-time translation to cater to a global audience, Sama 2.0 is set to revolutionize customer service in the airline industry. She will provide comprehensive assistance on a range of topics including on-board and on-ground services, travel information, Qatar Airways' destination network, and general FAQ. If Sama is not able to answer the user's query, she will offer the possibility of speaking with a human agent.

Sama's conversational AI approach marks a departure from traditional chatbot interactions, offering a more intuitive and human-like experience. "The booking and travel process needs to be improved by making it more accessible and personalized," said Danny Tomsett, CEO, UneeQ. "Sama embodies UneeQ's commitment to blending technology with empathy and personalization, providing an innovative solution that aligns with Qatar Airways' reputation for world-class service. She's a testament to the endless possibilities of AI, capable of delivering personalized and engaging interactions that mirror human conversation."

Babar Rahman, Qatar Airways VP Marketing, said: "Qatar Airways remains at the forefront of innovation, enhancing our digital experience with the industry-leading revolution of our virtual cabin-crew. The deployment of Sama 2.0 in the airline industry underscores the importance of establishing personal connections with our passengers. Approachable and friendly, these authentic interactions will help us increase customer engagement and offer best-in-class services."





Meet Sama, the first digital human cabin crew, developed by UneeQ for Qatar Airways



Sama a UneeQ digital human from Qatar Airways with staff at ITB 2024



Sama a UneeQ digital human from Qatar Airways posing with her fellow cabin crew at ITB 2024



About UneeQ

UneeQ is a global leader in digital human technology, providing lifelike and emotionally intelligent AI-powered virtual beings for businesses seeking to elevate customer experiences. UneeQ's platform enables organizations to create highly personalized interactions that drive engagement, foster trust, and deliver exceptional value.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the 'World's Best Business Class' for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the "World's Best Airline" voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the 'World's Best Airport' in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping'.

