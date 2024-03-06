March 6, 2024-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced its participation at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2024 in London on March 19.

Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi will present from 9:05-9:45 a.m. ET (1:05-1:45 p.m. local time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.itt.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. Replays of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

