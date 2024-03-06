Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 48,130 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 26, 2024, up to and including March 1, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
February 26, 2024
400
209.6000
ARCX
February 26, 2024
100
210.1100
CDRG
February 26, 2024
97
210.2000
KNLI
February 26, 2024
3
210.1900
XNAS
February 26, 2024
4,200
209.5314
XNYS
February 27, 2024
500
209.8540
ARCX
February 27, 2024
100
210.8299
BATS
February 27, 2024
100
210.6200
EDGX
February 27, 2024
495
210.1313
XNAS
February 27, 2024
14,232
209.7951
XNYS
February 28, 2024
400
210.9425
ARCX
February 28, 2024
4
210.6200
EPRL
February 28, 2024
96
210.6300
HRTF
February 28, 2024
6,200
210.8679
XNYS
February 29, 2024
500
210.0780
ARCX
February 29, 2024
100
208.7100
IEXG
February 29, 2024
190
207.9800
KNLI
February 29, 2024
100
207.7000
LATS
February 29, 2024
300
208.8300
XNAS
February 29, 2024
17,113
209.3051
XNYS
March 1, 2024
300
213.4833
HRTF
March 1, 2024
13
212.8954
XNAS
March 1, 2024
2,400
212.8338
XNYS
March 1, 2024
187
213.4020
XTXD
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,360,681.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,810,501. The figure of 202,810,501 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations, +1 757 603 0111