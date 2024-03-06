Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO), ("Sotherly" or the "Company"), a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust (a "REIT"), today reported its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's results include the following*:







Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ($ in thousands except per share data) ($ in thousands except per share data) Total revenue $ 42,148 $ 41,342 $ 173,838 $ 166,077 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (2,683 ) 3,092 (4,036 ) 24,967 EBITDA 8,490 14,838 39,079 72,716 Hotel EBITDA 10,300 11,893 44,788 46,463 FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 1,915 7,800 13,193 13,738 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 2,803 7,991 14,542 17,820 Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.22 ) $ 1.40 FFO per common share and unit $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.68 $ 0.73 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 0.75 $ 0.95

(*) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), hotel EBITDA, funds from operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, FFO per common share and unit and adjusted FFO per common share and unit are non-GAAP financial measures. See further discussion of these non-GAAP measures, including definitions related thereto, and reconciliations to net income (loss) later in this press release. The Company is the sole general partner of Sotherly Hotels LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the "Operating Partnership"), and all references in this release to the "Company", "Sotherly", "we", "us" and "our" refer to Sotherly Hotels Inc., its Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries and predecessors, unless the context otherwise requires or it is otherwise indicated.

HIGHLIGHTS

RevPAR . Room revenue per available room ("RevPAR") for the Company's composite portfolio, which includes the rooms participating in our rental programs at the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, increased 4.4% to $106.25, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $101.73 in the comparable period in 2022. Changes in RevPAR were driven by a 3.5% increase in occupancy to 60.0% from 56.5% in the comparable 2022 period, and a 1.7% decrease in the average daily rate ("ADR") to $177.07 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $180.05 for the comparable period in 2022 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, RevPAR increased 5.6% to $114.96, from $108.87 in the comparable period in 2022. Changes in RevPAR were driven by a 0.9% increase in the ADR to $182.97 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $181.34 for the comparable period in 2022 and by a 2.8% increase in occupancy to 62.8% from 60.0% in the comparable 2022 period.

Total revenue was approximately $42.1 million and $41.3 million, for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2023, total revenue increased to approximately $173.8 million, from approximately $166.1 million during the comparable period in 2022. Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders . For the three-month period ending December 31, 2023, net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders decreased approximately $5.8 million, over the three months ended December 31, 2022, from an income of approximately $3.1 million to a loss of approximately $2.7 million. In the prior period, the Company recognized income of approximately $4.7 million from partial forgiveness of one of its PPP Loans. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2023, net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders decreased approximately $29.0 million, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from an income of approximately $25.0 million to a loss of approximately $4.0 million. In the prior year, the Company recognized a significant gain of approximately $30.1 million on the sale of the DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone - University as well as a loss of approximately $5.9 million on the extinguishment of debt; as well as income of approximately $4.7 million from partial forgiveness of one of its PPP Loans.

. Hotel EBITDA decreased to approximately $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from approximately $11.9 million during the comparable period in 2022. Hotel EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 decreased by approximately $1.7 million to approximately $44.8 million, from approximately $46.5 million generated in the comparable 2022 period. Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders . For the three-month period ending December 31, 2023, adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders decreased 64.9%, or approximately $5.2 million, over the three months ended December 31, 2022, from approximately $8.0 million to approximately $2.8 million. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2023, adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders decreased 18.4%, or approximately $3.3 million, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from approximately $17.8 million to approximately $14.5 million.

Dave Folsom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sotherly Hotels Inc., commented, "In the fourth quarter, we continued to see improvements in overall hotel performance metrics. For our wholly-owned portfolio, RevPAR increased 3.0%, outperforming the national RevPAR lodging average. Sotherly's RevPAR increase included a significant increase in occupancy by 4.4%, over the same period in 2022. Our RevPAR gains stemmed from the continued growth in room demand across transient, business, and group segments. As we saw in the prior quarter, pressure related to labor and operating costs continued to impact hotel margins, while the Company's return to pre-pandemic levels of service also were impactful. We believe that 2024 will highlight a return to a more normalized operating environment at our hotels, as labor and staffing challenges continue to lessen, and our asset management efforts continue to focus on margin preservation and enhancement. We also believe the substantial year-over-year increase in insurance costs should normalize going forward."

Balance Sheet/Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $26.2 million of available cash and cash equivalents, of which approximately $9.1 million was reserved for real estate taxes, insurance, capital improvements and certain other expenses or otherwise restricted. The Company had principal balances of approximately $318.9 million in outstanding debt, including mortgage and unsecured principal balances, at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 5.42%.

Other Events

Effective October 29, 2023, the Company entered into a loan amendment (the "Loan Amendment") to extend the maturity date on the existing mortgage on the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport hotel with the existing lender, TD Bank, N.A. (the "Lender"). Pursuant to the Loan Amendment: (i) the maturity date was extended to December 29, 2023 and (ii) the interest rate was increased to SOFR plus 3.50%. Concurrent with the execution of the Loan Amendment, the Company also received a waiver of non-compliance with financial covenants for the period ended June 30, 2023, conditioned upon the increase of $450,000 in a reserve account maintained by the Lender, which the Company made. The Loan continues to be guaranteed by the Operating Partnership. In a series of subsequent amendments, the maturity date has been extended to April 29, 2024. We have also agreed to a non-binding term sheet with the Lender to further modify and extend the mortgage for approximately two additional years.

On February 7, 2024, affiliates of the Company entered into loan documents to secure a $35.0 million mortgage loan on the Hotel Alba Tampa located in Tampa, FL with Citi Real Estate Funding Inc. The Company received approximately $10.25 million in net proceeds. Pursuant to the amended loan documents, the mortgage loan: has a principal balance of $35.0 million; has a 5 year term maturing on March 6, 2029; carries a fixed interest rate of 8.49%; requires payments of interest only; is guaranteed by the Operating Partnership only for traditional "bad boy" acts; cannot be prepaid until the last four months of the term; and contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and events of default for a mortgage loan.

2024 Outlook

Set forth below is the Company's guidance for 2024. The table below reflects the Company's projections, within a range, of various financial measures for 2024, in thousands of dollars, except per share and RevPAR data:

2024 Guidance Low Range High Range Total revenue $ 178,952 $ 182,567 Net income 1,598 2,593 Net loss available to common stockholders and unitholders (6,377 ) (5,382 ) EBITDA 39,858 40,853 Hotel EBITDA 46,103 46,898 FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 12,373 13,368 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 12,778 13,773 Net loss per share available to common stockholders $ (0.32 ) $ (0.27 ) FFO per common share and unit $ 0.62 $ 0.67 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.64 $ 0.69 Rev PAR $ 117.16 $ 119.52 Hotel EBITDA margin 25.8 % 25.7 %





About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our current strategies, expectations, and future plans are generally identified by our use of words, such as "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "continue," "potential," "opportunity," and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We also sometimes refer to our booking pace. Booking pace is an industry term that we define as the estimated value of committed future bookings at a given point in time. Booking pace can be further separated into various segments, including group booking pace or business travel booking pace. All statements regarding our expected financial position, booking pace, business and financing plans are forward-looking statements.

Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's future operations, results, performance and prospects, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic and business conditions that affect occupancy rates and revenues at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; risks associated with the hotel industry, including competition and new supply of hotel rooms, increases in wages, energy costs and other operating costs; risks associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt agreements, including our recently negotiated forbearance agreements and loan modifications and, as necessary, to refinance or seek an extension of the maturity of such indebtedness or further modification of such debt agreements; risks associated with adverse weather conditions, including hurricanes; impacts on the travel industry from pandemic diseases, including COVID-19; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of the securities markets; management and performance of our hotels; risks associated with maintaining our system of internal controls; risks associated with the conflicts of interest of the Company's officers and directors; risks associated with redevelopment and repositioning projects, including delays and cost overruns; supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas; risks associated with our ability to maintain our franchise agreements with our third party franchisors; our ability to acquire additional properties and the risk that potential acquisitions may not perform in accordance with expectations; our ability to successfully expand into new markets; legislative/regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing taxation of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"); the Company's ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT; and our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this report will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to vary from our forward-looking statements are set forth under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, in this report and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although the Company believes its current expectations to be based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained or that actual results will not differ materially.

Financial Tables Follow…





SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Investment in hotel properties, net $ 354,919,106 $ 365,070,725 Cash and cash equivalents 17,101,993 21,918,680 Restricted cash 9,134,347 5,422,950 Accounts receivable, net 5,945,724 5,844,904 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 6,775,988 8,311,862 TOTAL ASSETS $ 393,877,158 $ 406,569,121 LIABILITIES Mortgage loans, net $ 315,989,194 $ 320,482,103 Unsecured notes 1,536,809 2,545,975 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,749,355 25,704,835 Advance deposits 2,614,981 2,233,013 Dividends and distributions payable 2,088,160 4,082,472 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 345,978,499 $ 355,048,398 Commitments and contingencies - - EQUITY Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 11,000,000 shares authorized: 8.0% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

1,464,100 and 1,464,100 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation

preference each $44,655,050, at December 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively. 14,641 14,641 7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

1,346,110 and 1,346,110 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation

preference each $40,940,681, at December 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively. 13,461 13,461 8.25% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

1,163,100 and 1,163,100 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation

preference each $35,674,458, at December 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively. 11,631 11,631 Common stock, par value $0.01, 69,000,000 shares authorized, 19,696,805

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 18,951,525

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022. 196,968 189,515 Additional paid-in capital 174,933,057 175,611,370 Unearned ESOP shares (1,764,507 ) (2,601,134 ) Distributions in excess of retained earnings (124,174,848 ) (120,985,183 ) Total Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders' equity 49,230,403 52,254,301 Noncontrolling interest (1,331,744 ) (733,578 ) TOTAL EQUITY 47,898,659 51,520,723 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 393,877,158 $ 406,569,121









SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 REVENUE Rooms department $ 26,833,037 $ 26,044,903 $ 114,748,834 $ 109,553,906 Food and beverage department 9,459,507 9,409,840 35,231,959 29,556,213 Other operating departments 5,855,541 5,887,004 23,857,264 26,967,185 Total revenue 42,148,085 41,341,747 173,838,057 166,077,304 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses Rooms department 6,311,024 6,088,239 26,177,539 25,782,888 Food and beverage department 6,277,356 5,855,658 24,211,133 19,724,225 Other operating departments 2,212,299 1,825,675 9,031,960 9,296,056 Indirect 17,047,644 15,678,683 69,629,724 64,811,567 Total hotel operating expenses 31,848,323 29,448,255 129,050,356 119,614,736 Depreciation and amortization 4,732,225 4,760,715 18,788,748 18,650,336 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets - 144,370 (4,700 ) 636,198 Corporate general and administrative 1,619,882 1,847,081 7,078,222 6,621,221 Total hotel operating expenses 38,200,430 36,200,421 154,912,626 145,522,491 NET OPERATING INCOME 3,947,655 5,141,326 18,925,431 20,554,813 Other income (expense) Interest expense (4,719,497 ) (4,492,271 ) (17,588,091 ) (19,772,802 ) Interest income 209,868 96,776 802,183 189,291 Other income 456,388 - 456,388 - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - (5,944,881 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on hedging activities (685,995 ) (74,104 ) (737,682 ) 2,918,207 PPP debt forgiveness - 4,720,278 275,494 4,720,278 Gain on sale of hotel properties - - - 30,053,977 Gain on involuntary conversion of assets 39,667 289,479 1,371,041 1,763,320 Net (loss) income before income taxes (751,914 ) 5,681,484 3,504,764 34,482,203 Income tax benefit (provision) (17,732 ) (488,611 ) 304,947 (522,355 ) Net (loss) income (769,646 ) 5,192,873 3,809,711 33,959,848 Add: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 80,990 (106,102 ) 131,710 (1,423,327 ) Net (loss) income attributable to the Company (688,656 ) 5,086,771 3,941,421 32,536,521 Undeclared distributions to preferred stockholders (1,994,313 ) (1,994,313 ) (7,977,250 ) (7,634,219 ) (Loss) gain on extinguishment of preferred stock - - - 64,518 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (2,682,969 ) $ 3,092,458 $ (4,035,829 ) $ 24,966,820 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.22 ) $ 1.40 Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.22 ) $ 1.40 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 19,136,558 18,409,955 18,843,032 17,802,772 Diluted 19,136,558 18,474,738 18,843,032 17,802,772





SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS

(unaudited)

The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, for the Company's wholly-owned properties ("actual" portfolio metrics), accordingly, the actual data does not include the participating condominium hotel rooms of the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences. The ten wholly-owned properties in the portfolio that were under the Company's control during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and the corresponding period in 2022 are considered same-store properties ("same-store" portfolio metrics). Accordingly, the same-store data does not reflect the performances of the Sheraton Louisville Riverside which was sold in February 2022, or the DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh-Brownstone University which was sold in June 2022. The composite portfolio metrics represent the Company's wholly-owned properties and the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and the corresponding period in 2022. The same-store (composite) portfolio metrics includes all properties with the exceptions of the Sheraton Louisville Riverside and the DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh-Brownstone University, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and the corresponding period in 2022.

Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Actual Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 60.4 % 58.0 % 63.5 % 60.8 % ADR $ 173.20 $ 175.34 $ 177.74 $ 171.34 RevPAR $ 104.69 $ 101.61 $ 112.84 $ 104.17 Same-Store Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 60.4 % 58.0 % 63.5 % 61.2 % ADR $ 173.20 $ 175.34 $ 177.74 $ 172.28 RevPAR $ 104.69 $ 101.61 $ 112.84 $ 105.45 Composite Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 60.0 % 56.5 % 62.8 % 60.0 % ADR $ 177.07 $ 180.05 $ 182.97 $ 181.34 RevPAR $ 106.25 $ 101.73 $ 114.96 $ 108.87 Same-Store (Composite) Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 60.0 % 56.5 % 62.8 % 60.4 % ADR $ 177.07 $ 180.05 $ 182.97 $ 182.50 RevPAR $ 106.25 $ 101.73 $ 114.96 $ 110.23





SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(unaudited)

The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively, for each of the Company's wholly-owned properties during each respective reporting period, irrespective of ownership percentage during any period.

Occupancy Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia 63.9 % 60.5 % 64.6 % 69.2 % 65.7 % 59.3 % DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida 64.8 % 62.9 % 63.7 % 70.0 % 68.8 % 65.7 % DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland 53.2 % 57.6 % 49.1 % 57.8 % 59.7 % 48.0 % DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 58.5 % 60.9 % 61.9 % 61.7 % 64.6 % 58.9 % DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida 61.8 % 47.9 % 45.3 % 59.9 % 60.6 % 52.2 % Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia 58.4 % 59.8 % 47.7 % 52.2 % 51.8 % 48.7 % Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida 76.8 % 72.9 % 73.7 % 77.8 % 76.3 % 72.8 % Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina 61.8 % 57.3 % 60.0 % 69.2 % 62.2 % 54.3 % Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia 67.0 % 65.7 % 46.3 % 74.5 % 64.3 % 43.7 % The Whitehall

Houston, Texas 38.0 % 34.5 % 31.8 % 44.1 % 40.0 % 29.5 % Hyde Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 54.3 % 34.5 % 40.3 % 51.9 % 52.8 % 54.2 % Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 47.3 % 27.0 % 32.3 % 46.4 % 42.4 % 40.1 % All properties weighted average 60.0 % 56.5 % 53.0 % 62.8 % 60.0 % 52.5 %

(1 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.

ADR Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 213.38 $ 213.72 $ 193.64 $ 211.26 $ 211.49 $ 185.06 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 156.27 $ 160.82 $ 145.64 $ 148.42 $ 146.53 $ 135.34 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 125.18 $ 121.18 $ 107.37 $ 127.29 $ 117.20 $ 100.75 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 139.49 $ 150.63 $ 132.47 $ 141.15 $ 140.94 $ 123.41 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 179.01 $ 189.20 $ 188.48 $ 201.48 $ 206.18 $ 186.73 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 195.58 $ 200.04 $ 196.76 $ 194.12 $ 198.90 $ 183.53 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 162.89 $ 162.40 $ 139.56 $ 177.00 $ 165.11 $ 143.09 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 172.46 $ 174.23 $ 163.37 $ 186.91 $ 183.90 $ 171.60 Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia $ 210.64 $ 198.77 $ 152.20 $ 207.98 $ 187.12 $ 125.47 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 145.33 $ 163.23 $ 134.44 $ 159.13 $ 150.17 $ 128.31 Hyde Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 287.73 $ 377.71 $ 411.79 $ 345.39 $ 420.53 $ 415.38 Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 265.99 $ 299.55 $ 372.58 $ 305.56 $ 381.07 $ 408.40 All properties weighted average $ 177.07 $ 180.05 $ 162.00 $ 182.97 $ 181.34 $ 160.51

(1 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.

RevPAR Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 136.46 $ 129.27 $ 125.02 $ 146.23 $ 139.00 $ 109.76 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 101.29 $ 101.10 $ 92.74 $ 103.90 $ 100.79 $ 88.96 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 66.54 $ 69.81 $ 52.67 $ 73.55 $ 69.98 $ 48.41 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 81.60 $ 91.79 $ 82.01 $ 87.13 $ 91.01 $ 72.71 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 110.63 $ 90.66 $ 85.33 $ 120.70 $ 124.93 $ 97.45 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 114.17 $ 119.68 $ 93.87 $ 101.33 $ 103.09 $ 89.35 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 125.08 $ 118.38 $ 102.84 $ 137.75 $ 125.92 $ 104.15 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 106.59 $ 99.88 $ 97.95 $ 129.39 $ 114.45 $ 93.18 Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia $ 141.09 $ 130.59 $ 70.51 $ 154.99 $ 120.33 $ 54.83 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 55.25 $ 56.32 $ 42.72 $ 70.25 $ 60.11 $ 37.91 Hyde Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 156.18 $ 130.25 $ 166.12 $ 179.23 $ 222.08 $ 225.21 Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 125.69 $ 80.99 $ 120.52 $ 141.93 $ 161.42 $ 163.93 All properties weighted average $ 106.25 $ 101.73 $ 85.80 $ 114.96 $ 108.87 $ 84.29

(1 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.





SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO

FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net (loss) income $ (769,646 ) $ 5,192,873 $ 3,809,711 $ 33,959,848 Depreciation and amortization - real estate 4,718,709 4,746,622 18,735,804 18,593,359 Distributions to preferred stockholders (1,994,313 ) (1,994,313 ) (7,977,250 ) (7,634,219 ) (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets - 144,370 (4,700 ) (29,417,779 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (39,667 ) (289,479 ) (1,371,041 ) (1,763,320 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 1,915,083 7,800,073 13,192,524 13,737,889 Amortization 13,516 14,093 52,944 56,977 ESOP and stock - based compensation 188,506 102,479 559,220 998,424 Loss on early debt extinguishment - - - 5,944,881 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 685,995 74,104 737,682 (2,918,207 ) Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 2,803,100 $ 7,990,749 $ 14,542,370 $ 17,819,964 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 19,136,558 18,409,955 18,843,032 17,802,772 Weighted average number of non-controlling units 364,186 898,592 633,722 1,045,707 Weighted average number of shares and units outstanding, basic 19,500,744 19,308,547 19,476,754 18,848,479 FFO per common share and unit $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.68 $ 0.73 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 0.75 $ 0.95

Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (769,646 ) $ 5,192,873 $ 3,809,711 $ 33,959,848 Interest expense 4,719,497 4,492,271 17,588,091 19,772,802 Interest income (209,868 ) (96,776 ) (802,183 ) (189,291 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 17,732 488,611 (304,947 ) 522,355 Depreciation and amortization 4,732,225 4,760,715 18,788,748 18,650,336 EBITDA 8,489,940 14,837,694 39,079,420 72,716,050 PPP loan forgiveness - (4,720,278 ) (275,494 ) (4,720,278 ) Other income (456,388 ) - (456,388 ) - Loss on early debt extinguishment - - - 5,944,881 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets - 144,370 (4,700 ) (29,417,779 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (39,667 ) (289,479 ) (1,371,041 ) (1,763,320 ) Subtotal 7,993,885 9,972,307 36,971,797 42,759,554 Corporate general and administrative 1,619,882 1,847,081 7,078,222 6,621,221 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 685,995 74,104 737,682 (2,918,207 ) Hotel EBITDA $ 10,299,762 $ 11,893,492 $ 44,787,701 $ 46,462,568

Tables below are reflected in thousands of dollars:

Reconciliation of Outlook of Net Loss to EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA 2024 Guidance Low Range High Range Net income $ 1,598 $ 2,593 Interest expense 19,885 19,885 Interest income (550 ) (550 ) Income tax provision 120 120 Depreciation and amortization 18,805 18,805 EBITDA 39,858 40,853 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 165 165 Other income (445 ) (445 ) Unrealized gain on hedging activities (250 ) (250 ) Corporate general and administrative 6,775 6,575 Hotel EBITDA $ 46,103 $ 46,898 Reconciliation of Outlook of Net Loss to FFO and Adjusted FFO 2024 Guidance Low Range High Range Net income $ 1,598 $ 2,593 Depreciation and amortization 18,750 18,750 FFO 20,348 21,343 Distributions to preferred stockholders (7,975 ) (7,975 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 12,373 13,368 Amortization 55 55 Unrealized gain on hedging activities (250 ) (250 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 165 165 ESOP stock based compensation 435 435 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 12,778 $ 13,773

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the non-GAAP financial measures of FFO (including FFO per share), Adjusted FFO (including Adjusted FFO per share), EBITDA and hotel EBITDA to be key supplemental measures of the Company's performance and could be considered along with, not alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of the Company's performance. These measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") or amounts available for the Company's discretionary use and should not be considered alternative measures of net income, cash flows from operations or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP.

FFO

Industry analysts and investors use FFO as a supplemental operating performance measure of an equity REIT. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO, as defined by NAREIT, represents net income or loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under GAAP, gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, gains or losses from involuntary conversions of assets, plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization or impairment, and adjustment for any noncontrolling interest from unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by itself.

The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure of adjusted net income (loss) for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because we believe FFO is most directly comparable to net income (loss), which remains the primary measure of performance, because by excluding gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization, FFO assists in comparing the operating performance of a company's real estate between periods or as compared to different companies. Although FFO is intended to be a REIT industry standard, other companies may not calculate FFO in the same manner as we do, and investors should not assume that FFO as reported by us is comparable to FFO as reported by other REITs.

Adjusted FFO

The Company presents adjusted FFO, including adjusted FFO per share and unit, which adjusts for certain additional items that are not in NAREIT's definition of FFO including changes in deferred income taxes, any unrealized gain (loss) on hedging instruments or warrant derivatives, loan impairment losses, losses on early extinguishment of debt, gains on extinguishment of preferred stock, aborted offering costs, loan modification fees, franchise termination costs, costs associated with the departure of executive officers, litigation settlement, over-assessed real estate taxes on appeal, management contract termination costs, operating asset depreciation and amortization, change in control gains or losses, ESOP and stock compensation expenses and acquisition transaction costs. We exclude these items as we believe it allows for meaningful comparisons between periods and among other REITs and is more indicative than FFO of the on-going performance of our business and assets. Our calculation of adjusted FFO may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.

EBITDA

The Company believes that excluding the effect of non-operating expenses and non-cash charges, and the portion of those items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are also based on historical cost accounting and may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance, can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods and between REITs, even though EBITDA also does not represent an amount that accrued directly to shareholders.

Hotel EBITDA

The Company defines hotel EBITDA as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) income tax provision or benefit, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) impairment of long-lived assets or investments, (6) gains and losses on disposal and/or sale of assets, (7) gains and losses on involuntary conversions of assets, (8) unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments not included in other comprehensive income, (9) other income at the properties (10) loss on early debt extinguishment, (11) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) debt forgiveness, (12) gain on exercise of development right, (13) corporate general and administrative expense, and (14) other income not related to our wholly-owned portfolio. We believe this provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which our wholly-owned hotels and its operators have direct control. We believe hotel EBITDA provides investors with supplemental information on the on-going operational performance of our hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. The Company's calculation of hotel EBITDA may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.



