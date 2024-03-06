Affimed N.V.: Affimed Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) ("Affimed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced that the Company, with prior approval of the Company's supervisory board and management board, intends to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding common shares, par value €0.01 ("Common Shares") per share.

The reverse stock split is expected to be effected after market close on March 8, 2024, with the Common Shares expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") on a post-split basis at market open on March 11, 2024 under the Company's existing trading symbol "AFMD."

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Shareholders that would hold a fractional share as a result of the reverse stock split will receive a cash payment in lieu of such fractional shares.

The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023 and is intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on NASDAQ.

Additional information concerning the reverse stock split can be found in Affimed's proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 22, 2023 and June 22, 2023, as well as on Affimed's Investor Relations website, https://www.affimed.com/investors/.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company's innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company's proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives. For more about the Company's people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of acimtamig (AFM13), AFM24, AFM28 and the Company's other product candidates, the value of its ROCK® platform, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, its collaborations and development of its products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and its ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, its intellectual property position, its collaboration activities, its ability to develop commercial functions, clinical trial data, its results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which it operates, the macroeconomic trends that may affect the industry or the Company, such as the instability in the banking sector experienced in the first quarter of 2023, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefits to Affimed of orphan drug designation, the impact on its business by political events, war, terrorism, business interruptions and other geopolitical events and uncertainties, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the fact that the current clinical data of acimtamig in combination with NK cell therapy is based on acimtamig precomplexed with fresh allogeneic cord blood-derived NK cells from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, as opposed to Artiva's AB-101 and other uncertainties and factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Affimed's filings with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

