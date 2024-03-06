WAV LLC: WAV and MBSI WAV Collaborate With LiteLinx to Distribute Fiber Connectivity Solutions Throughout North America

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / WAV and MBSI WAV, leading distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, fiber, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, announce their strategic distribution partnerships with LiteLinx, a manufacturer specializing in high-quality fiber solutions.

This collaboration aims to increase product availability and speed of deployment of fiber solutions to U.S. and Canadian service providers. As our residences, businesses, schools and communities increasingly rely on connectivity, LiteLinx's products will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity and bridging the digital divide.

LiteLinx's comprehensive portfolio of products includes cables, enclosures, cabinets, and accessories. By customizing its product portfolio and prioritizing customer requirements, LiteLinx ensures that its solutions exceed industry standards and drive success for its partners.

"LiteLinx's fiber solutions will significantly benefit our service provider customers by allowing them to deliver Internet connectivity to our most rural locations throughout North America," states Bob Nelson, President and Chief Operating Officer of WAV.

Ryan Tabor, Principal and Systems Engineer of MBSI WAV, shared his thoughts: "Our collaboration with LiteLinx will expand our fiber portfolio and allow our partners to meet the connectivity demands of the Canadian market."

Yishai Amsterdamer, CEO & Founder of LiteLinx, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "We're excited to partner with WAV and MBSI WAV. With our manufacturing and their supply chain and logistics expertise, connectivity projects backed by federal, state and provincial subsidy can be fast-tracked, bridging the digital divide at a pace and urgency required to achieve the mission."

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is Canada's premier technology distributor, with strong stocking positions in Alberta and Ontario. MBSI WAV provides the knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-added needs of the WISP, VAR, and Solution Provider community. Along with providing professional value-added services, MBSI WAV offers up-to-date product knowledge and support for multi-vendor solutions. For more information, call (866) 597-6274 or visit our website at: www.mbsiwav.com

About LiteLinx

LiteLinx, headquartered in Albany, NY, stands out as a premier manufacturer of top-notch fiber solutions. LiteLinx is dedicated to the research and development of innovative new product offerings while customizing its existing product portfolio. LiteLinx provides a comprehensive range of fiber optic products, encompassing cables, closures, cabinets, and accessories. LiteLinx is a customer-centric company focusing on customer requirements and success.

Contact Information

Zach Hubeck

Executive Vice President of Marketing, WAV and MBSI WAV

zachh@wavonline.com

(847) 343-9216

SOURCE: WAV

View the original press release on newswire.com.