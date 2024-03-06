Sand Town Solar Sdn Bhd (STS) has signed a MYR 91. 5 million ($19. 3 million) financing agreement with Bank Islam for a 29. 99 MW solar farm in the state of Perak, northwestern Malaysia. STS, a Malaysian PV system installer. has closed a MYR 91. 5 million financing agreement with Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad for a 29. 99 MW solar project. STS, a subsidiary of renewable services provider Kumpulan Gading Kencana Sdn Bhd, will use the financing from Bank Islam to cover the solar farm's capital expenses, including the refinancing of the land and development costs. The solar installation in Bidor, Perak, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...